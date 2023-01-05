Read full article on original website
John Ware
3d ago
well she attack me via her secret service via newark police ; I was forever up in two psych.wards so I don't think very highly of her nut I in the future will be writing about her; she is a very interesting BS artist ; sorry I don't buy her BS!
Reply
10
Robert Simonson
3d ago
Is she or I mean he considered the most admired woman in history? Because I know for decades it was Hillary.
Reply
18
Larry Major
2d ago
With practice and coaches Kamala was able to stop laughing like a hyena 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Reply(2)
6
Related
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
ETOnline.com
Why Barack and Michelle Obama No Longer Dissuade Daughters Malia and Sasha From Getting Tattoos
Michelle Obama is expressing her gratitude for the boldness of her children's generation. The former first lady got candid about how attitudes toward self-expression have changed since her years in the White House during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We need to create a broader definition of who's...
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
Michelle Obama Reveals How She'd Handle A Drunk Uncle Being Naughty At Christmas
The former first lady gave funny advice on shutting down kid-unfriendly holiday stories.
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
‘Why are you trying to ruin it?’ Meghan Markle defends her ‘six-figure’ baby shower
Meghan Markle has spoken out in defence of her 2019 baby shower while reflecting on the criticism she faced over the extravagant party.In February 2019, the Duchess of Sussex, who was at the time pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s son Archie, travelled to New York City for a surprise baby shower.The celebration, which was held at The Mark Hotel in New York City, was planned by the duchess’ friends and attended by celebrity guests such as Gayle King, Serena Williams, and Amal Clooney.During the shower, guests played games and made floral arrangements, which King later revealed Meghan donated...
Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics
Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump. The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner’s Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' Due To Constant Fights, Growing Animosity Toward Each Other
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's marriage is allegedly on the brink of a split. According to reports, Trump and Kushner have been fighting nonstop for several months now. So, those close to them are worried that they could end up getting a divorce.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022
As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Former Royal Butler Grant Harrold Says Prince Harry Was Always a ‘Strong-Willed Character’: ‘He Did Things He Wanted to Do’
A former royal butler says Prince Harry is an independent thinker. According to him, the Harry he knew was always "strong willed" and did as he pleased.
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Michelle Obama shares sweet tribute to tWitch; Watch them dancing during the Let’s Move! campaign
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, please call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. Former First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to remember Stephen “tWitch” Boss after his passing. The 58-year-old author, who met the dancer during her many visits...
Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight
Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.
Joe Biden Gives Jill the Same Sentimental Gift Every Christmas
When it comes to gift giving, President Joe Biden is quite the romantic. In an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that aired on Dec. 19, the Bidens sat down with the talk-show host to chat about their relationship and family traditions ahead of the holidays. During their conversation, Dr. Jill Biden revealed that the president gives her the same thoughtful gift every year: a handwritten poem.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Real Simple
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT
Creative, practical & inspiring solutions to make life easier.https://www.realsimple.com/
Comments / 34