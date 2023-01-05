I'm a pastry chef who works in a Michelin-star restaurant. Here's what a day in my life really looks like.

I work a split 12-hour shift as pastry chef in Assignan, France. Ameera Hassen

I'm a pastry chef working in one Michelin-star restaurant in the scenic south of France.

I start the day by having a cup of coffee and preparing for my 9 a.m. shift at La Table De Castigno.

After our first service, I go home and then come back to finish the split 12-hour workday.

I wake up before 9 a.m. to get ready for my shift at work. Ameera Hassen

I start my day with a cup of coffee.

As a pastry chef, I'm used to working hours outside of a typical nine-to-five. I work at La Table De Castigno, a Michelin-star restaurant located in Assignan, France.

I start my day with a good helping of coffee and get ready for my first shift of the day.

The pastry team is made up of only two people. Ameera Hassen

My shift at the restaurant begins at 9 a.m.

Our two-person pastry team, which is made up of myself and my coworker Calisha Sambrano, works in a section of the open kitchen each day.

I rolled out some dough. Ameera Hassen

I start preparing bread for the day.

We start by making our bread dough by weighing it out and balling the mixture into shapes. We leave them to proof (rise for one last time) before baking.

I use fresh, seasonal produce in my pastries. Ameera Hassen

I also prepare our ingredients and supplies.

We also start our mise en place, which is when we prepare elements of specific desserts we're serving at the moment and put together our supplies for sorbets, ice creams, and other bases for the work week.

We change our desserts and the mignardise (the bite-sized desserts served at the end of a meal) quite regularly to give us an opportunity to be creative and try new things while using the fresh local produce that's in season.

My coworkers and I ate lunch outside. Ameera Hassen

Around noon, my coworkers and I enjoy lunch together.

The restaurant staff makes us our lunch, which is always super delightful.

The chefs serve us great food and even cater to our allergies and dietary needs. For example, I'm the only vegetarian and our sommelier is lactose intolerant, so the food we get is made with our dietary restrictions in mind.

For lunch, we might get meals like butternut-squash soup or focaccia.

I continued my prep work until dessert orders arrived. Ameera Hassen

After lunch, we start with the actual service.

Service is like a well-oiled machine run by our amazing head chef, Stephane Proche.

I prepare to serve the bread, butter, and desserts during this time. Since pastries are brought to customers toward the end of a meal, we use the time we spend waiting for dessert orders by continuing with our prep work.

La Table De Castigno offers a surprise menu so the client can choose between the grand immersion and petite experience options. For pastries, this includes a maximum of two desserts and four mignardises.

Currently, La Table De Castigno serves two main desserts. Ameera Hassen

I focus on preparing our two main desserts.

On this day, the restaurant's two desserts were A Tart Tatin Revisited, which comes with caramelized apples, a spicy sponge, and a Granny-Smith-apple gel accompanied by house-made ice cream.

Secondly, we had a cotton-candy cloud-inspired citrus dessert, which has a yuzu parfait, lemon curd, black-lemon gel, chestnut-génoise sponge, and streusel with a vinegar être to pour over the cotton candy.

I love that both options are as interactive as they are delicious.

We also have four mignardises. The mignardises are given to every client after dessert, along with coffee.

The pastry team is responsible for a lot of dessert orders. Ameera Hassen

For most of the afternoon, I prepare the desserts until service is over.

At the end of the first service , we clean the kitchen. Pastry service usually ends between 3 to 4 p.m. so I go home and rest for a few hours and to return to work by 6 p.m.

I usually phone friends and family during this time or catch up on emails and social media. I also like to bond with my roommates over a cup of tea.

The staff also eats dinner together. Ameera Hassen

After returning to work, I have dinner.

After putting things in place for the second service the staff has dinner together. Some of my favorite staff dinners have to be mussels with a blue-cheese sauce and fries, lasagna, and French tacos, which are made with a tortilla folded around cheese and fries.

As part of the pastry team, we also make a staff dessert at least once a week. Our kitchen staff also eats any cut-off or edge pieces of pastries as well as leftovers. We rarely throw things away.

I also made a dish that incorporated pureed greens. Ameera Hassen

I make desserts and pastries again for the second service.

Clients start arriving shortly after our dinner and the whole team dives into the second service, which ends between 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cleaning the kitchen is a group effort. Ameera Hassen

Once the second service is over, we clean the kitchen for the night.

After the second service, we clean the entire kitchen's floors, counters, and walls.

Lastly, we make a to-do list for the following day.

The time mostly flew by because I spent it working on things I am passionate about.

I made myself a cup of tea before bed. Ameera Hassen

I get home around midnight.

At the end of the split 12-hour work day, I usually go straight home and wind down with a cup of tea and watch some TV .

I practiced crocheting. Ameera Hassen

I also take time to practice my hobbies before I go to sleep.

If I have extra time before bed, I pick up one of my hobbies, like crocheting.

I get ready for bed around 1 a.m. and have a good night's rest for the next day.