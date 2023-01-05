ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

As the cliche says, clothes make the man. If you believe that to be true, then shoes make the NBA player . When it comes time to hit the hardwood, there’s nothing more personal than sneakers. Not only does footwear provide a comfortable foundation, but it says something about who you are as a player. Michael Jordan , for example, flexed his metaphorical muscles by wearing his own Air Jordans.

On one occasion, though, MJ donned someone else’s signature shoe. During the 1995 NBA Playoffs, he spent a game in Penny Hardaway’s Air Flight Ones .

For years, fans have wondered how that memorable moment played out. Did His Airness and Hardaway cut a deal? Had the living NBA legend gotten a hold of Penny’s personal sneakers? Perhaps Nike pulled some strings behind the scenes.

Thankfully, Hardaway clarified exactly what happened. Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

Penny Hardaway remembers how Michael Jordan got a hold of his sneakers in 1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asiUg_0k4Zr1nk00
On one famous occasion, Michael Jordan hit the court wearing Penny Hardaway’s signature shoes. |

At the risk of painting with a broad brush, Michael Jordan is a pretty intimidating character. Especially within the context of a playoff series, he wasn’t going to falter and show any signs of humanity. That, at least in part, explains the confusion about his footwear during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

MJ had returned from retirement, and his Bulls were engaged in a fierce battle with Penny Hardaway and the Orlando Magic. Ahead of Game 3, however, he faced an additional annoyance: The NBA fined him for wearing white Air Concords, which didn’t match Chicago’s uniforms, in the first two games.

When it came time to hit the court for the third contest, His Airness was wearing something different. He hit the court in Penny Hardaway’s Air Flight Ones. How did he make that happen?

Being a global superstar, it seems, has its perks.

“He’s Michael Jordan. He was the man. He didn’t ask me for them. He just told Nike to give them to him,” Hardaway told Aaron Dodson of Andscape in 2018. “He said, ‘Hey, man, give me some of the kid’s shoes.’ I thought, Of course … how many pairs do you need? Do you need mine? It was like, ‘That’s Michael Jordan … wearing MY shoes.’”

Jordan shone in Game 3, but Penny Hardaway didn’t mind

Related

Michael Jordan Once Paid Larry Bird a High Compliment By Saying He Was Slow and Couldn’t Jump

On that fateful night in 1995, Michael Jordan went off. While wearing Penny Hardaway’s shoes, he dropped an eye-popping 40 points. That performance wasn’t enough, however, to keep the Bulls from losing and falling behind 2-1 in the series.

While that probably made things a bit happier for the Magic – imagine if Hardaway’s shoes carried Chicago to victory – Hardaway was touched by the moment. Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player ever, had chosen to wear his shoes in NBA action.

“We all know that Michael Jordan is one of the fiercest competitors ever. He’s not gonna wear just anybody’s shoe … he wouldn’t do that for a lot of people,” Penny added. “For him to do that for me, it was the ultimate level of respect.”

And, to make things even sweeter, the Magic ended up winning the series and advancing all the way to the NBA Finals. While the club ultimately fell short, losing to the Houston Rockets, Penny Hardaway was pretty close to the top of the basketball world.

Just think about it. Michael Jordan, the man who completely changed both basketball and sneaker history, personally demanded some of the guard’s shoes.

It’s tough to get any bigger than that.

The post Penny Hardaway Revealed How Michael Jordan Came to Wear His Shoes In an NBA Game: ‘He Didn’t Ask Me For Them’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 12

BobbyDigital Era
1d ago

I always thought Penny was better than Kobe, the only reason that analysis couldn't be proven, was because Penny didn't have longevity in the league, besides that his game was different to say the least.

Reply(1)
2
Related
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'

Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
sneakernews.com

Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection

Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Official Images

Jordan Brand is on a streak right now. When Michael Jordan won his very first NBA title back in 1991, he was wearing the Air Jordan 6. This immediately became an iconic shoe for Jordan, who eventually went on to win six championships. His career was certainly iconic, and his shoes were able to embrace that history.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos

Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Lucky Green” Gets Official Photos

Celtics fans will enjoy these. There are plenty of shoes that experiencing a resurgence right now, and one of them is the Air Jordan 2. This is a model that was forgotten about, largely because it came out after the Air Jordan 1, and right before the Air Jordan 3. Those aforementioned models are iconic, and consequently, the Jordan 2 got left behind.
BOSTON, MA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

225K+
Followers
34K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy