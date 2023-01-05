12-Year-Old In DC Accused Of Robbing. Student At Gunpoint

Police say that a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for an armed robbery in Washington, DC last month.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that the child has been charged with armed robbery with a gun following an investigation into a midday altercation on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in the 600 block of N Street in Northwest DC.

According to police, on the day of the incident, the boy was among a group of suspects, one of whom brandished a gun, who approached their victim on N Street demanding he hand over his phone and coat. The victim complied and then fled the area.

No other arrests were announced.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the department’s text tip line at 50411.