Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Brett Keisel gets a shave for UPMC cancer patients

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel got a little shave this week for a good cause.

Keisel cut his beard to support cancer programs at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

His infamous “Shear Da Beard” events have raised more than $1 million for the Division of Hematology/Oncology at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Assisted by cancer patients, Keisel cut his famous beard to kick off the New Year.

Visit www.justgiving.com/ for more information and to donate.

