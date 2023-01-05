ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Barn Sanctuary

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpeAr_0k4ZqrD800
Courtesy of Barn Sanctuary

Barn Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Chelsea that rescues and rehabilitates neglected farm animals. The group seeks to provide a loving home for farmed animals because, it claims, farm animals are the most abused and neglected group of animals worldwide. It is currently home to more than 100 rescued farm animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys, ducks, sheep, and goats. Alongside the rescue and rehabilitation, the organization participates in education and advocacy to change the perception of farm animals worldwide.

Learn More

The post Barn Sanctuary appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DBusiness Magazine

The Rainbow Connection

The Rainbow Connection is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Rochester Hills that works to make wishes come true for Michigan children with life threatening medical conditions. In addition, the organization […] The post The Rainbow Connection appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
DBusiness Magazine

NBS Animal Rescue

NBS Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit foster-based animal rescue based in Troy with the mission rescuing and rehabilitating homeless animals in need. The group maintains a network of foster […] The post NBS Animal Rescue appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
TROY, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Avalon International Breads Closes Willis Street Café, Joins Forces with Jolly Pumpkin, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Avalon International Breads Closes Willis Street Café, Joins Forces with Jolly Pumpkin, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Double Time

Like many factories across the country, Detroit Manufacturing Systems, located on the city’s northwest side, has its hands full dealing with labor challenges and supply chain delays. The company, which […] The post Double Time appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
338
Followers
404
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy