Barn Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Chelsea that rescues and rehabilitates neglected farm animals. The group seeks to provide a loving home for farmed animals because, it claims, farm animals are the most abused and neglected group of animals worldwide. It is currently home to more than 100 rescued farm animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, turkeys, ducks, sheep, and goats. Alongside the rescue and rehabilitation, the organization participates in education and advocacy to change the perception of farm animals worldwide.

