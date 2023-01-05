Read full article on original website
Parker McCollum Welcomes 9-Year-Old Leukemia Survivor to the Stage During Concert
Parker McCollum took time during a recent concert to spotlight a brave young fan who is celebrating being cancer free. The show in Oklahoma quickly transformed into a momentous celebration the country artist presented his microphone to the 9-year-old child. Will, nicknamed “Warrior Will” on social media, was diagnosed with...
Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Lainey Wilson’s Country Cover Of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Is So Damn Good
Lainey Wilson has probably had a better year than just about anybody. From winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, to making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone and releasing a new album Bell Bottom Country, she has absolute kicked ass…
Released Your Wildness While Listening to Parker McCollum’s “Like a Cowboy”
There is no doubt that Parker McCollum is a relatively modern country artist everyone should watch out for. He released a song called “Like a Cowboy” in 2020 on his album Hollywood Gold. Parker McCollum is regarded as one of country music’s newest faces. And his song “Like a Cowboy” reached the top 40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
Turning Memories into Ashes on Parker McCollum’s “Hell of A Year”
There is almost certainly no song by Parker McCollum that can be described as awful. And country fans went berserk when he released another gem, “Hell of a Year,” under his album Probably Wrong in 2017. This is one of those songs perfect for playing on New Year’s...
Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde
Chief’s got something cooking up. This afternoon, Eric Church blacked out his profile picture on all of his social media accounts. And he shared a cryptic video featuring radio static in between clips of Jelly Roll‘s “Son of a Sinner,” Ashley McBryde‘s “Bonfire at Tina’s,” a clip that sounds like it might be Cody Jinks’ “Must Be the Whiskey,” and his own hit “Springsteen.” pic.twitter.com/EmaIotVHGv — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 8, 2023 The video ended with the radio dial showing […] The post Fans Speculate As Eric Church Blacks Out His Social Media, Shares Cryptic Clip Featuring “Springsteen,” Jelly Roll, Cody Jinks & Ashley McBryde first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Look: Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini explore love, loss in 'Better Version' video
Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini released a music video for "Better Version," a song from Fletcher's album "Girl of My Dreams."
Head Over Heels in Trace Adkins’ “Ladies Love Country Boys”
Trace Adkins’s album Dangerous Man featured the single “Ladies Love Country Boys” written by Rivers Rutherford, George Teen, and Jamey Johnson. The song was released in 2006 and peaked at the #1 spot on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The Recording Industry Association of America...
