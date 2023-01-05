Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor
Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Shaq makes wild bet on Georgia-TCU title game
The Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs face each other Monday night for college football’s national championship. Before the game, there are always bets made between the opposing fans, but things got a little weird on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Thursday night. Host Ernie...
“Peach Bowl Girl” Weighs In On Viral Moment She Was Caught On Camera: “I Was Distraught… I Was Just Praying”
Stealin’ hearts at the Peach Bowl. If you were watching the Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia last Saturday, then there’s a good chance you saw the cameras zone in on one Ohio State fan in specific…. She captured the hearts of tons of dudes across social...
Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Football History On Sunday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on the verge of making unfortunate NFL history. Brady and the Bucs have already clinched a playoff spot, winning the NFC South, but they're going to head into the postseason with a loss. Tampa Bay is losing to Atlanta, 30-17, with two minutes...
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Broncos make huge Jim Harbaugh decision
When the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, it did not take long for Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to emerge as a potential candidate to replace him. Those rumors seemed to get a little bit more serious recently with reports that Harbaugh would take an NFL job if it’s offered and that the Broncos would offer him an absolutely massive contract, and it looks like things could be headed in that direction.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
Look: Damar Hamlin Has 3-Word Message For Josh Allen
Damar Hamlin won't be on the field with his teammates against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he's definitely going to be watching. Hamlin is six days removed from going into cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center before the Bills-Bengals game was canceled.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today
When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced. Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Pregame Outfit Honoring Damar Hamlin Going Viral
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to this Saturday's game against the Raiders. Mahomes was wearing a hoodie during pregame warmups that said "Hamlin Strong" on the back of it. The Chiefs shared a photo of Mahomes' pregame look with the caption: "#LoveForDamar." Here's the outfit...
Georgia Bulldogs news: Former 5-star target enters portal, no tailgating at SoFi, more
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to face TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, there are lots of stories buzzing around. Former 2020 Georgia target Jordan Burch, a five-star defensive lineman from South Carolina, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Burch was a recruiting focus in Georgia’s 2020 class but ultimately chose to stay home and play for the Gamecocks.
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
Alabama Basketball Coach's Comment About Kentucky Fans Going Viral
Tomorrow's SEC men's hoops showdown between Kentucky and Alabama just got a little more interesting. Alabama head coach Nate Oats was asked about Kentucky fans who have been grumbling this season despite the fact the team is still 10-4. Interestingly, Oats compared BBN to another SEC fanbase. "They're spoiled," Oats...
Danica Patrick Had Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers reportedly has a new girlfriend. According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner. Rodgers and Mallory Edens are reportedly an item. Rodgers has had some notable girlfriends in the past, including Danica Patrick. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver...
