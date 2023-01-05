OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,255,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,660 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,162 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,443 deaths, which is an increase of 31 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 405 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

