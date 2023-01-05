ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH: Over 400 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 in past 3 days

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Health leaders in the Sooner State say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise.

OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays.

What we know about XBB.1.5, the dominant COVID variant in the US

On Thursday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,255,673 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

That’s an overall increase of 5,660 cases from last week’s numbers.

At this point, officials believe there are 9,162 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 17,443 deaths, which is an increase of 31 deaths from last week’s data.

Officials say there were 405 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days.

Authorities also noted that there were 28 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Comments / 8

Jacki Hutchison
3d ago

So, does that mean the 400 were hospitalized BECAUSE they have covid, or were they hospitalized due to some other condition and happened to test positive for covid? We know the word game, it's been admitted to by several officials at this point. This is yellow journalism, the whole thing has been yellow journalism and it's time we put a stop to this practice and demand that nothing but the facts be published or consequences will apply.

