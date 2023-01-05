Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week.

According to the Madison County Journal , Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago.

Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, said customers can come into the store on each Wednesday and ask to purchase the current testing cookie.

Testers will then be given a QR code to scan that will lead to the cookie survey. Madison’s Crumbl Cookies is now part of a vast range of testing locations all across the country.

