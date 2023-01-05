ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MS

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week.

According to the Madison County Journal , Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago.

Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, said customers can come into the store on each Wednesday and ask to purchase the current testing cookie.

Testers will then be given a QR code to scan that will lead to the cookie survey. Madison’s Crumbl Cookies is now part of a vast range of testing locations all across the country.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

