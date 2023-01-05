‘PLL’s’ Janel Parrish talks about life as a dog mom and the new Hallmark movie she stars in
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the time “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past” will premiere.
Janel Parrish has starred in shows like “Pretty Little Liars” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” but now she takes on the role of a genealogist in her new movie, “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past.”
Her character is an expert at finding people, digging up their past and bringing families together, but when her friend ends up needing a bone marrow transplant, the case becomes more personal to her, which ends up taking her on a whole new journey.
“Family History Mysteries: Buried Past” airs Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.
