ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023

(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com

5 Top Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023

The U.S. labor market continues to exhibit strength despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy in nearly four decades and amid mass layoffs at tech bigwigs such as Amazon and Salesforce, to name a few. The ADP National Employment report showed that private employers in the United States...
Zacks.com

ETFs to Buy for 2023 After S&P 500's Worst Year Since 2008

The S&P 500 has dropped 19.4% in 2022. It marked the largest calendar-year decline since a 38% plunge in Lehman Bother’s crisis-laden 2008. Investors have been extremely worried about recession fears now, probably due to the relentless market forecasts. Inflation fears rather took a backseat as the price index has started showing a downtrend.
Zacks.com

2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now

NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com

Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy

The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
Zacks.com

Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

FTXN - Free Report) debuted on 09/20/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap...
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?

XLE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com

Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns

Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com

Stagflation in 2023? ETF Strategies to Follow

While the markets are abuzz with headlines about a likely recession in 2023, there is high chance that global economy will likely see stagflation this year. This is because inflation has already started showing signs of easing from late 2022 thanks to super-hawkish global central banks. The Fed has led the way by hiking rates massively last year.
Zacks.com

Should You Invest in the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD)?

FXD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com

Is CI Financial (CIXX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

State Street Corporation (STT) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

STT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $80.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Following the termination of its deal...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th

ASE Technology (. ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus. ASE Technology...
Zacks.com

Manulife (MFC) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

MFC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manulife due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com

Buy These 3 Market Neutral Funds to Dodge Volatility

U.S. stock markets have been volatile for a pretty long stretch. Given the prevailing economic conditions, a market-neutral fund is particularly relevant for protecting one’s invested capital. This type of fund is designed to provide stable returns at relatively lower levels of risk regardless of market direction. Market-neutral funds...
Zacks.com

Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?

VET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy