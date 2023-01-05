Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
5 Top Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
The U.S. labor market continues to exhibit strength despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy in nearly four decades and amid mass layoffs at tech bigwigs such as Amazon and Salesforce, to name a few. The ADP National Employment report showed that private employers in the United States...
Zacks.com
ETFs to Buy for 2023 After S&P 500's Worst Year Since 2008
The S&P 500 has dropped 19.4% in 2022. It marked the largest calendar-year decline since a 38% plunge in Lehman Bother’s crisis-laden 2008. Investors have been extremely worried about recession fears now, probably due to the relentless market forecasts. Inflation fears rather took a backseat as the price index has started showing a downtrend.
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com
Bullish or Bearish on 2023? Zacks January Market Strategy
The following is an excerpt from Zacks Chief Strategist John Blank’s full Jan Market Strategy report To access the full PDF, click here. With the start of any calendar year, the Wall Street firms offer up their prognostications on the S&P 500 returns delivered by year-end 2023. Let’s build...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FTXN - Free Report) debuted on 09/20/2016, and offers broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
XLE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to...
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Stagflation in 2023? ETF Strategies to Follow
While the markets are abuzz with headlines about a likely recession in 2023, there is high chance that global economy will likely see stagflation this year. This is because inflation has already started showing signs of easing from late 2022 thanks to super-hawkish global central banks. The Fed has led the way by hiking rates massively last year.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD)?
FXD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary - Broad segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Is CI Financial (CIXX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
State Street Corporation (STT) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
STT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $80.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Following the termination of its deal...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 6th
ASE Technology (. ASX - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus. ASE Technology...
Zacks.com
Manulife (MFC) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
MFC - Free Report) . Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manulife due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Market Neutral Funds to Dodge Volatility
U.S. stock markets have been volatile for a pretty long stretch. Given the prevailing economic conditions, a market-neutral fund is particularly relevant for protecting one’s invested capital. This type of fund is designed to provide stable returns at relatively lower levels of risk regardless of market direction. Market-neutral funds...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?
VET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is International Game Technology (IGT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
IGT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question. International Game Technology is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283...
Zacks.com
Why Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL): Can Its 21.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
DDL - Free Report) shares rallied 21.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9% gain over the past four weeks. Dingdong’s...
Zacks.com
If You Invested $1000 in Booking Holdings a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
BKNG - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to BKNG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?. With that in mind, let's take a look at Booking Holdings' main business drivers. Norwalk, Connecticut-based...
Comments / 0