The Best Beauty Instagrams: Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Collins, and More
Invigorating swims, mid-workout dance breaks, and seasonal accessories—this week’s most scroll-stopping beauty Instagrams rounded out the holidays with the appropriate amount of enthusiasm. Sydney Sweeney and Irina Shayk took Chrismas very seriously (think candy canes, Santa hats, and no-makeup makeup). At the same time, Georgia May Jagger marked the end of the year with a hot pink dye job, the better to rival winter’s want of red. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs documented an all-smiles dental visit, replete with facial embellishments, braces, and her trademark tooth gap.
Cate Blanchett Nails High-Low Airport Style
Over the years, Cate Blanchett has repeatedly demonstrated her offbeat elegance on the red carpet (she deserves kudos for championing the art of re-wearing looks.) But, when out in the wild, the actor tends to favour more classic silhouettes. Her most recent appearance, while in transit, is testament to her chic yet practical off-duty style.
Eva Longoria Goes Sporty Chic in All-White Sweatsuit & Nike ‘Lemon Twist’ Blazers
Eva Longoria was spotted taking a walk in a cozy sweat set and sleek kicks while in Los Angeles yesterday. Dressed for a casual stroll, the “Desperate Housewives” star wore a white hoodie and matching sweatpants. With the hood up, Longoria shaded her features further thanks to a pair of large black shades. The actress opted to keep her seemingly wet hair hidden under her hood and accessorized her simple ensemble with gold jewelry. On her feet, Longoria kept up the casual vibes and laced up white low-top Nike Blazers in “Lemon Twist” with an oversized silhouette, white leather uppers, white laces and a...
Keke Palmer Opts For Disco Maternity Wear
Keke Palmer hit the red carpet in a shimmering sequined Michael Kors evening gown for the New York Film Critics Circle Award on Wednesday night. It marks one of the first public appearances for the actor since she stylishly announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live last month. The buzzed-about reveal involved a dramatic blazer unbuttoning, sending the internet into a tailspin.
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & Former Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll Link Up At Leonardo DiCaprio’s Party
The 26-year-old blew up on social media for her revealing outfits at the FIFA World Cup. Drake has been doing this for a long time. Because of this, it never comes as a surprise when he links up with practically every famous face in the industry. Over the years, the rapper has befriended socialites, models, fellow artists, athletes, and various other creatives. Most recently, his ever-expanding social circle grew by one more as he posted up with a world-famous beauty named Ivana Knoll.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Went Full Morticia Addams in a Sheer Cutout Jumpsuit
It's good that Wednesday was renewed for a second season because Catherine Zeta-Jones is clearly still living her best Morticia Addams life. On January 7, the 53-year-old actor posted a stunning photo wearing a silky black jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and sheer lace cutouts. “I just woke up like this and realized it’s the weekend😂,” CZJ captioned the sultry snap. “I am going back to bed😴 Happy Saturday😘.” Do you think she woke up in those large gold hoops and full makeup look as well?
Woman Claps Back After Being Shamed by Trolls for Wearing Makeup to Gym
A fitness model on TikTok is defending her decision to work out in trendy outfits and makeup after getting trolled by haters who can't stand her glam gym looks. Rosa Esparza, who posts content as @RosaFit on TikTok, shares fitness videos on the social media app while keeping her followers motivated with impressive updates from the gym floor.
Billy Bush had ‘no malicious intent’ when making Kendall Jenner joke: source
Billy Bush meant no harm when jokingly bantering with producers about Kendall Jenner’s sexy Halloween costume during an Oct. 31 taping of “Extra.” “There was no malicious intent on Bush’s part as he was working through material in the show’s normal creative process,” a source exclusively tells Page Six on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Daily Beast leaked audio — which we’re told was unauthorized — of Bush, 51, saying, “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies,” implying that the “Toy Story”-themed attire might arouse people. A spokesperson for Telepictures, “Extra”‘s production company, previously explained to...
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera for This “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017—and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
Adam Sandler & Daughter Sunny, 14, Sit Courtside At Lakers Game: Photos
Adam Sandler proved a proud papa as he treated one of his daughters to the celeb-packed Lakers game on Friday, Jan. 6. The rom-com king, 56, was spotted arriving at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles alongside his baby girl Sunny, 14. Adam was dressed in his usual casual garb of a tropical shirt, khakis and sneakers, while Sunny was a little fashionista in her black hoodie and faded denim.
Hypebae
Paris Hilton Revives the Y2K Messy French Buns in the Most 'The Simple Life' Way
All of the hair trends reports for 2023 forecast that Y2K hairstyles will be in full effect for the year. What better girl to prove the theory right than Paris Hilton herself, with her messy french braided crown look that screams the early ’00s. Messy french buns were the...
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
Megan Fox And Florence Pugh Continue To Be Fashion Icons And They’re Kicking Off The New Year With Furry Bucket Hats
Two of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood have been rocking furry bucket hats. Time to pick out yours?
thehypemagazine.com
SIGHTING: Doja Cat Visits ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
Recently, internationally-renowned rapper and singer Doja Cat was spotted in attendance at Las Vegas’ favorite production ABSINTHE at Caesars Palace. She was mesmerized by the show’s jaw-dropping acts and adults-only comedy. After the show, Doja posed with the cast for a commemorative photo and enjoyed drinks in the courtyard for the Garden Party.
Nina Dobrev Bravely Poses in Crochet Pants & Sneakers on Antarctica Trip
Nina Dobrev kicked off the new year, quite literally, flashing dynamic pose after pose in a slideshow of images from her trip to Antarctica, as seen on her Instagram on Jan 2. The actress traveled to the ice-covered continent with her boyfriend, Shaun White, and actress Zoey Deutch. Facing the Antarctica weather, where the temperature can fall to -70 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter, Dobrev bravely posed outside in an all-black ensemble. She wore a plain black long-sleeve top with a squared-off neckline tucked into matching crochet pants. The bottoms featured a wide bell bottom hem with a tailored, high-waisted fit. ...
Lily James stars in glamorous new beauty campaign
With awards season kicking off, Lily James is starring in a new beauty campaign inspired by old Hollywood glamour.James, 33, is putting the spotlight on Charlotte Tilbury’s latest release – the next-generation Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter.She models the product alongside Jourdan Dunn, Lihi Menahem, Hadassah McGrew, Aimee Cheng-Bradshaw and Bella Tilbury – Charlotte Tilbury’s niece.James first showed off the product on the red carpet for the 2022 Fashion Awards – in a fairytale-inspired Rodarte outfit – and is likely to be a familiar face this awards season, as she’s nominated for the Best Actress award for her role...
Vogue Magazine
