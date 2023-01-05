ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused lane closures on US 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The far right lane and entrance ramp for University Parkway are closed as a result of the crash. Police say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver suffered […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad taxi cab killer pleads guilty to murder in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — 30-year-old Calvin Lee Moore pled guilty to second-degree murder of a Triad taxi cab driver, according to Forsyth County Superior Court records. In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a stationary taxicab at the intersection of Peachtree and Tower Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy