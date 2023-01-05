Read full article on original website
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
WXII 12
Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
WXII 12
Shooting leaves one man injured, Winston-Salem police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers were called to Waughton Street Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire but no victim. The victim showed up at the hospital later with...
Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
Overturned tractor-trailer closes lanes on US 52 in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned tractor-trailer caused lane closures on US 52 in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The far right lane and entrance ramp for University Parkway are closed as a result of the crash. Police say the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver suffered […]
1 in custody after North Carolina standoff, deputies say
One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
One injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday morning, just after 3:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police officers were called to Waughtown Street in reference to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they said they located evidence of gunfire, but no injured parties. Police said a short time later, a 29-year-old man arrived at a...
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
WSLS
Halifax County man arrested after stealing two pickups, an ATV, police say
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A Halifax County man has been arrested after a slew of crimes that started in Southside and spread into North Carolina, according to the South Boston Police Department. Authorities said that Allen Brandon, 27, of Halifax County was arrested on Thursday in Person County, North...
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Burlington fire called to nursing home after resident smokes cigarette while on medical oxygen
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire call at a nursing home on Saturday morning. Firefighters came to a nursing care facility on the 1900 block of Hilton Road in Burlington after getting a report of a possible building fire. Fire crews responded to the scene in three minutes and […]
Horse shot with arrow in NC returns home from vet; investigation ongoing
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad horse is home from the hospital after she was shot in the neck with an arrow. Prim was shot last month at Julianne Farms in Reidsville. Ever since then, she’s been receiving treatment. On Tuesday she was able to come home, and her family was overjoyed. Prim will […]
WXII 12
Dead missing person found in car pulled from creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car was found Friday morning in a Greensboro creek, containing a body, police say. The car was located around 9:30 a.m. in a creek by the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Holden Road. A tow truck was hired to pull the car from the creek....
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
Triad taxi cab killer pleads guilty to murder in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — 30-year-old Calvin Lee Moore pled guilty to second-degree murder of a Triad taxi cab driver, according to Forsyth County Superior Court records. In the early morning hours of March 8, 2018, officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department got a call about a stationary taxicab at the intersection of Peachtree and Tower Street.
