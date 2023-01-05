Read full article on original website
WESH
Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
freelinemediaorlando.com
Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away
ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
mynews13.com
Local thank you card program recognizes kindness
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man from The Villages is on a mission to make the world a brighter place, one thank you card at a time. For the past year, Joe Santoro has been handing out thank you cards the size of business cards to anyone doing something good. He prints them and gives them out for free through his Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation (SELF), which is aimed at teaching children personal life skills.
orangeobserver.com
FORECAST: A new chapter kicking off in Horizon West
Horizon West residents will welcome yet another major development to the rapidly expanding community with the addition of a new Orange County Library System branch. On June 9, 2022, the OCLS Board of Trustees approved leases for new library branches in both Horizon West and Lake Nona. The library signed...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
Orlando, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Bishop Moore High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Highland Prep School on January 09, 2023, 16:00:00. The Freedom High School - Orlando soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on January 09, 2023, 16:30:00.
wild941.com
Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023
A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
mynews13.com
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January"; a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for the sober-curious...
Happening this week: Orlando Health to hold 2 hiring events
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a healthcare-related job, you might consider making some room on your calendar this week. Orlando Health announced it will hold job fairs at two of its hospitals Jan. 10 and 11. The first will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. Seminole County first responders saved a hawk and a kitten on Thursday. According to a release, the county notified the Seminole County Fire Department to try to rescue a hawk that had gotten stuck in an alcove at Evans Elementary School in the morning.
fox35orlando.com
'Beef in the streets' possibly linked to Wekiva High School shooting, community leader says
APOPKA, Fla. - Deputies are actively looking for a shooter, or shooters, in an incident that occurred at a Wekiva High School parking lot late Friday. "More than one person could've been harmed," said community leader Bishop Kelvin Cobaris. "There are people who could've nearly lost their lives because of the crossfire."
villages-news.com
Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing
Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Breakfast in Lake County, Florida
Where is your favorite place to go for breakfast in Lake County, Florida? I have a few, but I’m always looking for suggestions for good places to go. Please share your favorites and tell our readers why you enjoy them in the comments so I can hopefully include them in a future article.
theapopkavoice.com
The long-awaited Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus will honor local icon
"The people have spoken! The new Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus, opening in 2023, will be dedicated to Dr. Shirley Sharpe-Terrell. A "servant leader" who passed away in December 2021, Dr. Sharpe-Terrell was a key problem solver for the community south of Apopka as the longtime District 2 commissioner's aide. A community survey gathered more than 1,300 responses in December, and Sharpe-Terrell was the resounding winner, garnering more than 68 percent of the vote. Be on the lookout for communication about a grand opening event coming this spring. Orange Technical College."
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WPBF News 25
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have...
SeaWorld offers guests behind-the-scenes experience with ‘Inside Look’ program
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced the return of the park’s “Inside Look” program which offers guests a behind-the-scenes look at animal care at the park. The program gives guests access to animal care experts and areas of the park not generally available to the public.
10NEWS
Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
