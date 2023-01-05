ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

WESH

Orange County opening D-SNAP site for residents applying for food assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at Saturday's top headlines. Monday, an Orange County Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location is set to open. Orange County said the site will be open at the Camping World Stadium from Monday, Jan. 9 to Wednesday, Jan. 11. The hours...
freelinemediaorlando.com

Orlando Fringe’s Winter Mini-Fest is Days Away

ORLANDO — For fans of Orlando Fringe, January promises to be a very exciting month. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Orlando Fringe officially opens its new Fringe ArtSpace in downtown Orlando, and that also launches the kickoff of Fringe’s 7th annual Winter Mini-Fest. “Mini-Fest is such a unique offering...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Local thank you card program recognizes kindness

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A man from The Villages is on a mission to make the world a brighter place, one thank you card at a time. For the past year, Joe Santoro has been handing out thank you cards the size of business cards to anyone doing something good. He prints them and gives them out for free through his Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation (SELF), which is aimed at teaching children personal life skills.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

FORECAST: A new chapter kicking off in Horizon West

Horizon West residents will welcome yet another major development to the rapidly expanding community with the addition of a new Orange County Library System branch. On June 9, 2022, the OCLS Board of Trustees approved leases for new library branches in both Horizon West and Lake Nona. The library signed...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida City Named #2 In America For Black Families In 2023

A lot of families are making a big life change this year by relocating to a new city. It’s important to do a lot of research to find the perfect city for your family so they feel apart of the community and welcomed at the same time. It’s common for Black families to look for neighborhoods that also have Black children for their kids to play that also offer more diverse schools. Coming in at #2 Orlando, Florida was picked as one of the best cities in America for Black families in 2023. Keep reading to see all the cities listed!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January"; a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for the sober-curious...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Firefighters rescue hawk, kitten in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Firefighters made two successful animal rescues in Oviedo this week. Seminole County first responders saved a hawk and a kitten on Thursday. According to a release, the county notified the Seminole County Fire Department to try to rescue a hawk that had gotten stuck in an alcove at Evans Elementary School in the morning.
OVIEDO, FL
villages-news.com

Miniature horse turns heads during walk at Lake Sumter Landing

Villagers are used to seeing dog walkers at the corner of Canal Street and Old Mill Run, near Johnny Rockets. But this week some were startled by a young lady walking her horse. Make that a miniature horse. Regardless, as the old song says: “A horse is a horse/Of course,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

The long-awaited Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus will honor local icon

"The people have spoken! The new Orange Technical College - Apopka Campus, opening in 2023, will be dedicated to Dr. Shirley Sharpe-Terrell. A "servant leader" who passed away in December 2021, Dr. Sharpe-Terrell was a key problem solver for the community south of Apopka as the longtime District 2 commissioner's aide. A community survey gathered more than 1,300 responses in December, and Sharpe-Terrell was the resounding winner, garnering more than 68 percent of the vote. Be on the lookout for communication about a grand opening event coming this spring. Orange Technical College."
APOPKA, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando

When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no... The post Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Central Florida town named lightning capital of the US

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Central Florida town just miles away from Walt Disney World has earned the 2022 Lightning Capital of the United States title, a spot previously held by another area near Orlando. For the last six years, Vaisala has released its annual lightning report showing the...
ORLANDO, FL

