Worcester, MA

Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business

After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house

LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit

BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement.  The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011. 
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
WUPE

UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts

Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WMTW

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
COHASSET, MA
high-profile.com

NE Firm Named Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Boston – The Peabody Companies announced it was named the Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by the Massachusetts Apartment Association (MAA) during its recent President’s & Achievement Awards ceremony held at Westin Copley Place in Boston. The annual event honors the hard work, great service, and...
