FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this weekKristen WaltersShrewsbury, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
Caola Equipment in Worcester closing after more than 65 years in business
After selling and repairing outdoor power equipment for roughly 70 years in Central Massachusetts, Caola Equipment in Worcester is shutting its doors for good. The outdoor power equipment superstore, a staple on Route 9 for decades, announced in a statement posted to the business’s website that it would no longer be offering any more sales, service or parts as of Dec. 31 of last year, noting, “RETIREMENT TIME HAS ARRIVED!”
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
HUD Closes Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority
WASHINGTON, D.C. –The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Multifamily Housing announced that it recently closed a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) transaction with the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) in Boston, MA, at Mission Main in the Mission Hill neighborhood. This transaction will preserve and rehabilitate...
10 most expensive homes sold in Worcester County Jan. 1-7
A house in Princeton that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Worcester County between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 192 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $427,120, $261 per square foot.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
Worcester favorite Glazy Susan doughnuts closing up shop by month's end
WORCESTER — If doughnuts are life, then life is about to get a bit more boring on the artisanal fried dough front. In social media posts Saturday, homegrown city favorite Glazy Susan Specialty Doughnuts announced it will permanently close its doors Jan. 29. "Life is a series of hellos...
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Wahlburgers accused of "duping" customers in pickle lawsuit
BOSTON - Wahlburgers is facing a lawsuit from a fellow Massachusetts company over the pickles it sells in stores.Grillo's Pickles says the burger chain falsely claims their pickles are "fresh" and "all natural." But they say lab tests show Wahlburgers brand pickles have a preservative meant to extend their shelf life.Grillo's says they do not use preservatives in their own products. They claim Wahlburgers also uses similar packaging to Grillo's and says this can make things confusing for stores and customers and steer them away from buying Grillo's products."In positioning its products as 'fresh' and containing 'no preservatives,' our competitor is effectively duping consumers and retailers, especially those who are actively seeking all-natural food products with clean labels," Grillo's Pickles president Adam Kaufman said in a statement. The lawsuit also names New Jersey-based Patriot Pickle Inc. and ARKK Food Company. WBZ-TV reached out to Wahlburgers for comment, but so far the company has not responded. The Wahlberg family opened the first Wahlburgers in Hingham in 2011.
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
WMTW
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset
The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
high-profile.com
NE Firm Named Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Boston – The Peabody Companies announced it was named the Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion by the Massachusetts Apartment Association (MAA) during its recent President’s & Achievement Awards ceremony held at Westin Copley Place in Boston. The annual event honors the hard work, great service, and...
