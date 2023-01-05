Read full article on original website
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023
The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold First Meeting Of The New Year
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. The minutes for the December 29th meeting were approved next along with the current agenda as presented.
Putnam County court records, Dec. 16-21
Jeffrey L. Woods, 39, Orient Correctional, was sentenced to eight months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs. The sentence was ordered to be served concurrently to a case imposed in Williams County. Any illegal drugs seized will be forfeited to the arresting agency. Dec. 20. Jacob A. Smith, 22,...
Mark Dziengelewski, Sr. (1967-2023)
Mark Dziengelewski Sr., age 55 of Swanton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 2nd, 2023. Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 20th, 1967 to Marlene (Strezinski) and Francis Dziengelewski. He graduated from Swanton High School. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Jill (Koepfer) together...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Christopher Dunahugh and Charlotte Applefeller, both of Elida; Caleb Lammers and Brianna Alva, both of Lima; Jonathan Garcia of Beaverdam and Julia Januszewska of Bowling Green; Bryan Cox and Alexis Bevins, both of Lima; Dakota Toland and Cheyann Schadewald, both of Lima; Andrew Chamberlain and Mary Tschuder, both of Elida; Greggory Henry and Nichole Bachar, both of Lima; Daniel Boutwell and Jodi Elverd, both of Lima; Skyler Stemen and Dakota Bailey, both of Lima; Matthew Crawford and Kaitlyn Smith, both of Lima; Jacob Youngpeter and Emilie Buettner, both of Spencerville; and Jesse Hardy and Brenda Brown, both of Lima.
Barbara Johnston (1931-2023)
Barbara E. Johnston passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born May 3, 1931, in Fayette, OH, the daughter of James and Cora (Whitmore) D’Lameter. On September 6, 1953, in Fayette, she married the love of her life, Wallace F. Johnston, and...
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Bluffton police send out search teams for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information on the disappearance of a 48-year-old woman in Bluffton Sunday night. Celeste Cuthbert of Fort Wayne was last seen on New Year’s Day wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants...
Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults
HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
Updated: Pedestrian victim of hit-and-run dropped off at Wood County Hospital
Bowling Green Police responded to Wood County Hospital Thursday at 6:33 a.m., for a man who had been hit by a car and dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person. The victim was flown to Toledo Hospital by an air ambulance. Before being transported, the patient told BG Police that he was crossing an unknown street in Perrysburg when a dark colored vehicle struck him. He stated the car never stopped.
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout
On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of...
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
