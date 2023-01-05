Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Police arrest ‘major narcotics distributor’ in Louisiana
Over 4,000 grams of marijuana, 345 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and 10 guns were seized following a drug bust in Louisiana.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge
Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire
HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Search underway for Mandeville man after boat found floating under Causeway Bridge
Search efforts for a Mandeville man are underway in St. Tammany Parish after detectives say his unoccupied boat was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning.
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
What are your rights when it comes to self-defense?
Whether you are home, place of business or in your vehicle, Harrington says the same law applies to them all.
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?. I was not aware that this existed but it does not surprise me at all. Louisiana is home to some amazing sights and this is just one of many that call Louisiana home.
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed and Three Other Injured in Early Morning Crash on US 167. Vermilion Parish, Louisiana – Two people were killed and three more injured in a vehicle crash in Louisiana on 5 January, according to state police. Louisiana State Police reported that on January 5,...
