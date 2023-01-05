ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assumption Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge

Two From Louisiana Arrested Suspected of Armed Robbery and Attempted Murder in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested and are suspected of armed robbery and attempted murder after an alleged shooting and robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 2, 2023. The arrests were made with the help of a tip from Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Pair accused of burglarizing Houma preschool before setting it on fire

HOUMA - Two 19-year-olds were arrested after they allegedly broke into an under-construction preschool in Terrebonne Parish, stealing from the building before setting it on fire. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, the arson attack happened on Dec. 26, 2022, at Pelican Point Preschool on Enterprise Drive in Houma.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area

Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
COVINGTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy