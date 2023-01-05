ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barren County, KY

WBKO

Officials respond to overdose in Barren County Detention Center

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It was revealed that a Barren County Detention Center inmate possibly overdosed on New Year’s Eve. Aaron Shirley, a jailer for Barren County, said the inmate was immediately rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. However, a close friend of the inmate said it...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKYT 27

KSP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday evening crash. The crash involved three cars, and it happened around 6:30 p.m. on KY-90 near Frazier Road in Wayne County. Officials said Mark K. Hinkle, 62, lost control of his 2012...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking following Traffic Stop

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a traffic stop has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on numerous felony charges including drug trafficking. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:06 pm Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck making a traffic violation while turning from Kentucky Highway 3106 onto No-Knox Drive. When Deputy Dennis turned around to conduct a traffic stop the pickup had entered the parking lot of the Trade Way Shopping Center. When Deputy Dennis activated his emergency equipment to make a traffic stop the driver failed to stop and pulled out in front of several vehicles on Main Street from the shopping center. The vehicle then turned onto Harper Drive where Deputy Dennis was able to block the pickup causing it to stop. While placing the driver under arrest a glass smoking pipe with residue commonly used with illegal narcotics was located on that person. Deputy Dennis deployed his K-9 Unit Deputy Dunya for a free air sniff around the pickup truck. Deputy K-9 Dunya alerted the driver’s door area. A search of the pickup resulted in a black box being found under the driver’s seat which contained a bag of suspected methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 22.5 grams, several new plastic baggies commonly used with illegal drug sales, a set of digital scales with drug residue and 2 metal spoons. The bag of suspected methamphetamine tested positive to be methamphetamine once tested on the Sheriff’s Office Tru-Narc identifying equipment.
MONTICELLO, KY
WBKO

One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck

MAGNOLIA, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 4 p.m., the Kentucky State Police, Post 3 in Bowling Green, was notified of a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County school bus near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US31-E). The initial investigation indicates that Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, was operating a 2013 Dodge Avenger northbound on North Jackson Highway.
HART COUNTY, KY
wjle.com

Prisoner Found in Jail with Cocaine and Fentanyl Hidden in Rectum

A prisoner at the jail was found last week with cocaine and fentanyl hidden in his rectum. 22-year-old Caleb Ryan Warrick of Lebanon is charged with possession of a schedule II drug (cocaine), possession of a schedule II drug (fentanyl) and bringing contraband into a penal institution. His bond is $60,000 and he will make a court appearance January 5.
LEBANON, TN
wcluradio.com

Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident

GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

UPDATE:Man missing from Munfordville has been found

MUNFORDVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - Roland H. Oddera has been located and is safe. Authorities are looking for an 80-year-old man who disappeared from Munfordville Friday morning. Kentucky State Police say Roland Oddera walk away from a residence on Macon Kessinger Road around 11:00 o’clock this morning. Police say Mr. Oddera walks with a cane and does not walk fast. He may be wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
daviessky.org

Clerk’s Office Provides Example of Registration Scam

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is sharing more information about a scam involving motor vehicle plate renewals. ***Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or provide a discount***. The Clerk’s Office has received an example of a “voucher” that was provided to a Logan County resident to...
WBKO

Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Royse puts forth slew of appointments to city positions

GLASGOW — The Glasgow City Council is expected to vote soon on several appointments to local boards, commissions and city government jobs put forth by Mayor Henry Royse. The meeting, slated for Jan. 9, will be the first of the year for the new mayor and the nine councilmembers. Max Marion is the lone newcomer to the group of city legislators. The other eight served last term, too. Those members include Joe Trigg, Terry Bunnell, Freddie Norris, Marna Kirkpatrick, James “Happy” Neal, Marna Kirkpatrick, Patrick Gaunce, and Chasity Lowery.
GLASGOW, KY

