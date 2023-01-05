Kanawha County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christopher Stephen Taylor, 52, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to possession of prepubescent child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 19, 2022, Taylor attempted to print images depicting prepubescent child pornography from two compact disks he brought to the self-service photo kiosk of a St. Albans pharmacy. Taylor was unable to obtain the prints and left the store. A pharmacy employee found the child pornography uploaded to the kiosk and contacted law enforcement.

Taylor admitted to possessing 1,769 images and videos of prepubescent child pornography. Taylor further admitted that he tried to erase any evidence of his activities from his cell phone. Several of the images depicted children subjected to sadistic or masochistic conduct. Taylor admitted that one of the images depicted an adult male sexually assaulting a prepubescent girl.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the St. Albans Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Julie M. White is prosecuting the case.