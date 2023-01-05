If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO