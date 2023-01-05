Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Snaps 4-Game Losing Streak With Win Over No. 4 Notre Dame
If the early part of the season hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the UNC women’s basketball team, Sunday afternoon did a lot to right the proverbial ship. The Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing streak and got their first conference win in style, taking down No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 in Carmichael Arena. It’s Carolina’s third straight home win over the Fighting Irish, two of which have come with Notre Dame ranked in the Top 5.
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball Dispatches Notre Dame, Moves to 3-2 in ACC Play
A rare early-morning start did nothing to slow down the Tar Heels Saturday. After tipping off at 11:30 a.m., Carolina handled Notre Dame 81-64 to remain undefeated at home this season. The team has won six of seven games following its four-game losing streak. “One of the things I love...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Starts Replacing Athletics Turf at Cedar Falls Park
A series of turf renovations at one of Chapel Hill’s largest park is temporarily closing its athletics fields. The town government shared a release on Thursday saying replacement of artificial turf across Cedar Falls Park’s multi-use fields is underway. Community groups and athletics teams that use the field were reportedly notified in advance of the closure, which is expected to last six to eight weeks.
chapelboro.com
Date Night: Beard Awards!
After their first trip to the Saltbox Seafood Joint, Brad and Aaron recommend other local spots that have been nominated for James Beard Awards.
chapelboro.com
UNC Health’s Hospitals Experiencing Post-Holiday COVID Surge
COVID-19 cases within the UNC Hospital system are climbing, according to a recent report. Alan Wolf, Director of News for UNC Health, told Chapelboro Wednesday that COVID patients had quadrupled at the health system’s hospitals from about 80 in mid-November to about 320 this month. “Our physicians expect that...
chapelboro.com
Carrboro: Bike Friendly Town, Libba Cotten Day, and More
Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Friday, January 6th. He discussed Carrboro’s designation as bicycle friendly town, the proclamation of Libba Cotten Day, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Want To Be An Orange County Commissioner?
In today’s news: the Board of Orange County Commissioners looks to fill a vacancy, and UNC women’s basketball looks to break a losing streak.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Mayor Pro Tem Matt Hughes Shares Statement Following DWI Charge
Matt Hughes, a Town of Hillsborough commissioner and a leader in North Carolina’s Democratic Party, was recently arrested by Chapel Hill Police for driving while impaired. Records from the local police department reflect an incident during the early morning hours of Thursday, December 29. Hughes was seen at 1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the Walgreens pharmacy off the popular road, at 3:18 a.m.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Chair Discusses Commissioner Vacancy, Appointment Plan
The Board of Orange County Commissioners won’t return for a business meeting in 2023 for the whole first month of the year. But with the election of Renée Price to the North Carolina House of Representatives this past fall, the county’s elected officials still have a top priority to finish: filling Price’s vacant seat.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Living Wage Rises Again for 2023
Orange County Living Wage has once again raised its numbers from 2023, setting this year’s rate at $16.60 an hour for hourly workers and $15.10 for employers who pay at least half of employees’ health insurance costs. Those marks stood at $15.85 and $14.35 last year. Orange County...
Comments / 0