Edon @ Montpelier Boys Varsity Basketball
MONTPELIER – Though Edon’s biggest lead was just five points, the Bombers held the lead for the majority of the first three quarters. Montpelier’s only leads were at 16-15 in the second period and at 20-18 in the third stanza. In fact, Peyton Trausch’s three-pointer just before...
BBC BOYS BASKETBALL: Montpelier Rallies In Fourth Quarter To Nip Edon, 32-30
Komets hammered at home against rival Walleye
The Komets look to snap a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday against Kalamazoo.
Delta @ Bryan Varsity Bowling
BRYAN – It was Dakota Brandeberry putting together games of 196 and 235 to propel Bryan to a league win over Delta. Brenden Pribe was the Panthers high bowler with a 211 followed by a 171 for a 382 series in the loss. At Bryan Lanes. Delta (2,019) –...
High School Sports Roundup For January 6, 2023
BRYAN – The Golden Bears swept match play and then used a 450-392 win in the Baker Games to pull away for the win. Haylie Federspiel rolled games 154 and 191 to lead Bryan while Ciarra Flickinger fired a 169 and 211 to pace Delta.
Archbold @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Sonny Phillips added 10 for Archbold, who was 16/34 (47%) from the floor on the night.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Fort Wayne.
Stryker @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball
FAYETTE – Sage Woolace rung up 18 points for Stryker (9-2, 2-0 BBC) who dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise past Fayette 51-14. Kelsie Storrs had six points to lead the Eagles (1-11, 0-2) effort. STRYKER (51) – Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2;...
Evergreen @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball
DELTA – Evergreen (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) jumped out to a 26-14 lead at halftime and survived a big second half by Delta to open NWOAL play with a win at Delta. Evergreen’s Eli Keifer paced all scorers with 18 points while Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner led the Panthers (6-2, 0-1) with 10 each.
Robin Hawkins (1947-2023)
Robin Hawkins, age 75, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at Otterbein in Monclova. Robin was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 25, 1947, to Alfred Hawkins and Mary Carman-Hawkins-Taylor. After he graduated from Swanton High School in 1965, he was drafted into the Army...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Mark Dziengelewski, Sr. (1967-2023)
Mark Dziengelewski Sr., age 55 of Swanton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 2nd, 2023. Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 20th, 1967 to Marlene (Strezinski) and Francis Dziengelewski. He graduated from Swanton High School. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Jill (Koepfer) together...
Bowling Green school board proposes ideas for new high school
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education held a special workshop meeting Thursday night to discuss ideas to build a new high school building. This comes two months after the district's failure to pass a ballot issue that would have used bonds and income taxes to fund a new high school.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023
The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
