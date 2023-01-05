ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

Edon @ Montpelier Boys Varsity Basketball

MONTPELIER – Though Edon’s biggest lead was just five points, the Bombers held the lead for the majority of the first three quarters. Montpelier’s only leads were at 16-15 in the second period and at 20-18 in the third stanza. In fact, Peyton Trausch’s three-pointer just before...
MONTPELIER, OH
Delta @ Bryan Varsity Bowling

BRYAN – It was Dakota Brandeberry putting together games of 196 and 235 to propel Bryan to a league win over Delta. Brenden Pribe was the Panthers high bowler with a 211 followed by a 171 for a 382 series in the loss. At Bryan Lanes. Delta (2,019) –...
BRYAN, OH
High School Sports Roundup For January 6, 2023

BRYAN – The Golden Bears swept match play and then used a 450-392 win in the Baker Games to pull away for the win. Haylie Federspiel rolled games 154 and 191 to lead Bryan while Ciarra Flickinger fired a 169 and 211 to pace Delta.
BRYAN, OH
Archbold @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball

BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Sonny Phillips added 10 for Archbold, who was 16/34 (47%) from the floor on the night.
BRYAN, OH
Stryker @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball

FAYETTE – Sage Woolace rung up 18 points for Stryker (9-2, 2-0 BBC) who dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise past Fayette 51-14. Kelsie Storrs had six points to lead the Eagles (1-11, 0-2) effort. STRYKER (51) – Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2;...
FAYETTE, OH
Evergreen @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball

DELTA – Evergreen (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) jumped out to a 26-14 lead at halftime and survived a big second half by Delta to open NWOAL play with a win at Delta. Evergreen’s Eli Keifer paced all scorers with 18 points while Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner led the Panthers (6-2, 0-1) with 10 each.
DELTA, OH
Robin Hawkins (1947-2023)

Robin Hawkins, age 75, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at Otterbein in Monclova. Robin was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 25, 1947, to Alfred Hawkins and Mary Carman-Hawkins-Taylor. After he graduated from Swanton High School in 1965, he was drafted into the Army...
SWANTON, OH
Mark Dziengelewski, Sr. (1967-2023)

Mark Dziengelewski Sr., age 55 of Swanton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 2nd, 2023. Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 20th, 1967 to Marlene (Strezinski) and Francis Dziengelewski. He graduated from Swanton High School. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Jill (Koepfer) together...
SWANTON, OH
Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
TOLEDO, OH
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023

The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
FAYETTE, OH
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Toledo, according to officers at the scene. TPD crews had a portion of a Monroe Street near Huron in downtown Toledo blocked off around midnight Sunday in front of Table Forty 4 and M Osteria. Police at the scene said a driver hit a person with a vehicle and took off.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
LIMA, OH

