Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout
On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of...
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Swearing In Of New Police Officer
The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first moved to hear department reports.
thevillagereporter.com
State Route 15 Near Holiday City Down To One Lane After Semi Fire
State Route 15 was shut down during the morning hours of Friday, December 6th. According to the Montpelier Fire Department, fire services were dispatched at around 2:40 a.m. to the 13.2-mile marker of the turnpike at Holiday City. A semi-truck was located underneath the State Route 15 overpass. The truck...
thevillagereporter.com
Robin Hawkins (1947-2023)
Robin Hawkins, age 75, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, at Otterbein in Monclova. Robin was born in Newport News, Virginia on February 25, 1947, to Alfred Hawkins and Mary Carman-Hawkins-Taylor. After he graduated from Swanton High School in 1965, he was drafted into the Army...
thevillagereporter.com
Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023
The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School. Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.
thevillagereporter.com
Edon @ Montpelier Boys Varsity Basketball
MONTPELIER – Though Edon’s biggest lead was just five points, the Bombers held the lead for the majority of the first three quarters. Montpelier’s only leads were at 16-15 in the second period and at 20-18 in the third stanza. In fact, Peyton Trausch’s three-pointer just before...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Hold First Meeting Of The New Year
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 8:59 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. The minutes for the December 29th meeting were approved next along with the current agenda as presented.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON CITY COUNCIL: Council Holds Special End Of Year Meeting
The Wauseon City Council held a Special Meeting on Monday, December 29th. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance which was followed by a moment of silence. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Reorganization & First Regular Meetings Held For 2023
STARTING FRESH … Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel finished out his time as President of the Board at the January 5, 2023 session. Lew Hilkert was chosen to be the 2023 president and Bart Westfall will be the vice-president. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Bart Westfall was in his...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball
BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Sonny Phillips added 10 for Archbold, who was 16/34 (47%) from the floor on the night.
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Fayette Girls Varsity Basketball
FAYETTE – Sage Woolace rung up 18 points for Stryker (9-2, 2-0 BBC) who dominated on both ends of the floor to cruise past Fayette 51-14. Kelsie Storrs had six points to lead the Eagles (1-11, 0-2) effort. STRYKER (51) – Froelich 0; Woolace 18; Leupp 0; Ruffer 2;...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta @ Bryan Varsity Bowling
BRYAN – It was Dakota Brandeberry putting together games of 196 and 235 to propel Bryan to a league win over Delta. Brenden Pribe was the Panthers high bowler with a 211 followed by a 171 for a 382 series in the loss. At Bryan Lanes. Delta (2,019) –...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For January 5, 2023
BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen @ Delta Boys Varsity Basketball
DELTA – Evergreen (6-3, 1-0 NWOAL) jumped out to a 26-14 lead at halftime and survived a big second half by Delta to open NWOAL play with a win at Delta. Evergreen’s Eli Keifer paced all scorers with 18 points while Bryce Gillen and Nolan Risner led the Panthers (6-2, 0-1) with 10 each.
thevillagereporter.com
Quality Inn & Suites In Holiday City Initiates Re-Branding
QUEEN ROOM … The new Queen-Sized room is shown here as part of the work done to combine Quality Inn with Suburban Studios at the hotel in Holiday City. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Quality Inn and Suites Hotel in Holiday City has been going through a re-branding process. The hotel...
Comments / 0