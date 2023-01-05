Mingo County man arrested, faces DUI and drug charges

Photos: Mingo County Sheriff's Office

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man in Mingo County is behind bars after being charged with a third DUI and damaging property as a result.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tincher and Sgt. P. Muncy arrested Dwayne Collins on multiple charges.

Officers say Collins is being charged with DUI 3rd offense, DUI with property damage, possession with intent to deliver, and expired registration.

Officers with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confiscated several hundred dollars, marijuana, and a firearm from Collins.

No other information has been released at this time.