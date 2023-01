Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for committing a disrespectful act. Walker, a rookie first-round pick by the Packers, was ejected during the fourth quarter of the game for shoving a Detroit Lions staff member. The Lions staff member had come on the... The post Quay Walker ejected after committing disrespectful move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO