Marion County, WV

Southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County closed through this afternoon

By Austin Simms
 3 days ago
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – UPDATE: Both southbound lanes of I-79 in Marion County are now open.

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 will be closed from milepost 135-134.5 in Marion County from 7 AM to 1 PM this afternoon.

The closure is due emergency pothole repair needed on I-79. All southbound traffic will detour onto Exit 135 and cross immediately onto the on-ramp to continue onto I-79 southbound.

Officials say that all traffic must follow the detour route.

Motorists are advised to plan and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected. Officials say inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Lootpress will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

