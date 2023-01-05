The holiday season is not over yet. With its original concert thwarted by December snowfall, the Redmond Community Choir, a class of Central Oregon Community College’s community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season,” under the direction of Ken Piarulli, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

