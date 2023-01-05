ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Former Deschutes County Sheriff Les Stiles has died

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Les Stiles, who served as Deschutes County's sheriff from 2001-07, has passed away, the sheriff's office announced Friday. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of retired Sheriff Les Stiles," the agency's Facebook posting stated, which read in full:
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List

Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

COPY Volunteer Training Set

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent. After initial training and background checks, volunteers are matched with a child in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman

The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots

A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Notorious White Supremacist Back in Jail

Less than 48 hours after Eugene Weekly reported on notorious white supremacist Jacob Laskey’s attempt to promote a black metal festival called Murder Fest near Bend, he’s landed in county jail for an alleged attack on his partner. Laskey, whose criminal history begins with an anti-semitic attack on...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges

Quick life-saving actions by Deschutes County Jail deputies helped five inmates survive suspected opioid overdoses, and one was charged with bringing 50 counterfeit fentanyl pills into the facility, the sheriff's office said Thursday. The post Five Deschutes County Jail inmates survive suspected fentanyl overdoses; inmate facing multiple charges appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Pole Pedal Paddle Artwork Contest Underway

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union on Tuesday is now accepting official artwork contest submissions for the 45th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle, a Central Oregon tradition and one of the largest multi-sport events in the Northwest. The SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, 2023.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village

Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
REDMOND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Redmond Holiday Performance Takes Stage Jan. 8

The holiday season is not over yet. With its original concert thwarted by December snowfall, the Redmond Community Choir, a class of Central Oregon Community College’s community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season,” under the direction of Ken Piarulli, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 4 p.m. at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Downtown Bend Farmers Market moving hours due to smoke, heat

You’ll have to plan your trip to the Farmers Market in Downtown Bend a little earlier in the day this year. The board that organizes the market announced the hours will be shifted from the late afternoon to an 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. schedule every Wednesday from May through mid-October.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
BEND, OR

