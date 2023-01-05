Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Man Killed In Commercial Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
(PRESS RELEASE) Grand Rapids, Ohio – The Toledo Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 10:55 AM today on US24 near mile post 54 in Providence Township, Lucas County. A 2022 Kenworth T880 semi-tractor pulling a 2005 Heil Trailer being operated by Kenneth F. Risner...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
WANE-TV
Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
thevillagereporter.com
Michigan Man Arrested In Connection With Armed Robbery Of Defiance Carryout
On January 7, 2023 at 9:36 p.m. the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at Stop and Go, 1910 E. Second St., with the suspect fleeing in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of cash. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of...
WANE-TV
Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
WTOL-TV
Toledo to Dundee police chase ends with fatal crash, fire
DUNDEE, Mich. — A 46-year-old Leipsic woman is dead and a 31-year-old Napoleon man is in the hospital after police say the man led them on a chase through Lucas and Monroe Counties on Friday evening. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office the pursuit started sometime before 9:30...
sciotopost.com
Ohio Man Charged with Threatening Law Enforcement and Unlawful Possession of Machine Gun
TOLEDO – A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging Aron McKillips, 29, of Sandusky, Ohio, with five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun. The indictment against McKillips alleges that from September 2021 to July 2022, McKillips made...
wlen.com
Police Investigating Possible ‘Shots Fired’ Situation in Adrian Thursday
Adrian, MI – Adrian Police responded to a possible shots fired situation early Thursday afternoon. Chief Vince Emrick said in an email response to WLEN News Friday that the alleged incident occurred just before 2PM. He said that after a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Parkview, one...
13abc.com
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, victim’s family seeks justice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Jamie Rodriguez, the woman killed by an alleged reckless driver in March of 2022 at Angola and Reynolds, is up in arms as the man accused of causing the accident was ordered to wear an ankle monitor rather than being jailed. Armon Richardson...
13abc.com
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
Lima News
4th St. to close Monday for 18 days
LIMA —4th Street will be closed just west of the railroad tracks by McClain Road to Norval Avenue starting Monday, Jan. 9th, according to a release from City Engineer Ian Kohli. The closure of 4th Street will last approximately 18 days for repair work to an underground utility gas...
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cocaine, gun found in car after Toledo man arrested without license in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Monroe County deputies found cocaine and a gun inside a car after the driver was arrested in Bedford Township for lacking a valid license. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 5) in the 6400 block of South Telegraph Road, just north of the Ohio border.
WTOL-TV
Several indicted, juveniles arrested on murder charges in Toledo teens Wilder, Pittman case
A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old are charged with murder, TPD said Friday. They join several individuals charged for alleged roles in the December double homicide.
thevillagereporter.com
WAUSEON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Holds Swearing In Of New Police Officer
The Wauseon City Council held their meeting on Monday, January 3rd. The meeting began at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. Council first moved to hear department reports.
Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
13abc.com
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
