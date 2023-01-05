Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
Florida Man Claims $2 Million Powerball Prize
The Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on October 1, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers
Florida Woman Claims $1 Million Win From Mystery Multiplier Scratch-Off Game
The Florida Lottery announced that Candelario Argueta, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00. Argueta purchased her
Winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; jackpot now at $1.1 billion
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again risen above $1 billion for the fourth time in its history.
Florida Man Crushes It, Winning $15 Million On $30 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Bryan Allen, 50, of Pensacola, claimed a $15 million top prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $13,200,000.00.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
Delray Beach man's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after boat flips over
Officials confirmed Sunday that they recovered the body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
WPBF News 25
Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wflx.com
Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in December, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. The Division of Unclaimed Property said that in 2022, it returned more than $351 million to Floridians; since 2017, the state said $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its residents.
Florida woman kicks off 2023 with $1 million lottery win
A Santa Rosa County woman is a $1 million richer after scoring a winning Florida Lottery ticket from a Publix supermarket.
All lanes back open on I-95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
There are heavy northbound delays on Interstate 95 in central Palm Beach County after a crash Sunday morning.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Westlake in West Palm Beach led South Florida master-planned communities in home sales last year
Westlake sold more homes than any other South Florida master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Westlake community in West Palm Beach, by developer Minto Communities, sold 550 homes in 2022, 21st among MPCs nationwide. Twelve of the top 25 best-selling MPCs...
