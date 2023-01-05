ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A great start to the weekend for one south Florida resident. On Jan. 7, a winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Riviera Beach was claimed. The ticket was sold at Stop Shop Save & Go in Riviera Beach. The prize totals $105,971.17 and there...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million

217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kentucky Horse Racing Manager Arrested In Boynton Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who says on social media that he is the “racing manager” for his wife’s stable in Kentucky is now facing DUI and Hit and Run charges in Boynton Beach. David Meah, of Burnt Mill Road in Lexington, […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Robbers steal Boca Raton man's $25K watch at gunpoint

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. The Boca Raton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place along the Spanish River on Saturday. Police say around 4 p.m., they responded to an armed robbery at the 2800 block of Spanish...
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week so if you have never been to any of them before definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Body found in canal near Boca Raton prompts death investigation

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a canal near Boca Raton on Saturday. The person's body was discovered near the Village Of Boca Barwood. The death was not a result of a homicide, sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Sunday. Investigators said it could...
BOCA RATON, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Do you have unclaimed property? Here’s how to check

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $26 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in December, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. The Division of Unclaimed Property said that in 2022, it returned more than $351 million to Floridians; since 2017, the state said $1.8 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to its residents.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy