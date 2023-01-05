Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tesla rout deepens after second China EV price cut in 10 weeks
Tesla Inc. shares kicked off the new year on an ominous note, buckling this week under renewed concerns about weakening demand for its electric cars, and sending its market value briefly below Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.’s for the first time in over a year. The Elon Musk-led EV...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
EPA moves to toughen standards for deadly soot pollution
Washington — The Biden administration is proposing tougher standards for a deadly air pollutant, saying that reducing soot from tailpipes, smokestacks and wildfires could prevent thousands of premature deaths a year. A proposal released Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency would set maximum levels of 9 to 10 micrograms...
Farm Income up in 2022
(Omaha) Creighton University Economist Dr. Ernie Goss says the USDA is reporting that farm income in the Midwest is up 10 percent and 14 percent across the nation. Dr. Goss says this has led to an increase in equipment sales. Dr. Goss says numerous factors will affect farm income in...
