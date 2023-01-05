Read full article on original website
NHPR
Western Massachusetts legislators hope Gov. Healey will draw attention to regional needs
Maura Healey was sworn-in as Massachusetts' 73rd governor Thursday. She became the first openly gay person to hold the office, and the first woman elected to the job. During her inaugural address at the State House, the Democrat focused less on those milestones, and more on her ambitious agenda. One priority will be combating climate change. Healey said creating the nation's first cabinet level climate chief.
MA Residents (and beyond) Have a Shot at Winning $25,000 on Feb. 25
It's that time of year when residents all throughout Massachusetts and beyond have a shot at winning $25,000 all going toward a good cause. Every year in southern Berkshire County, the Kiwanis Club of Sheffield hosts their annual scholarship raffle. Now in its 23rd year, the raffle is a way for the club to raise money for scholarships for local youth throughout the southern Berkshires. Many scholarships have been given away over the years thanks in part to the annual scholarship raffle.
MassLive.com
School enrollment: Number of students in public schools drops as parents turned to home-schooling, private schools during pandemic
Before Principal Samuel Karlin’s students moved into a new school building in the fall of 2010, Chicopee was forced to build a four-classroom addition because there wasn’t enough room for all the children. A dozen years later, enrollment has declined so much at Chicopee’s Belcher School two of...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen finalists selected for 2023
The 67th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s colleen pageant was held at the Holyoke High School on Jan. 7 with 10 contestants hoping to be one of the five finalists for the title of 2023 Grand Colleen. The 10 contestants included Mara M. Downi,e of Holyoke, Ellie R. Westcott, of...
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Another pedestrian hit in Chicopee, this time on 391
A pedestrian was hit last night on route 391 North in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Police told 22News.
Holyoke music group to perform in Puerto Rico
A local group of musicians are headed to Puerto Rico later this month to performing a piece years in the making.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Overcoming the restrictions on multi-family housing
CITIES AND TOWNS of Greater Boston have a long history of using zoning to restrict development of multi-family housing that might accommodate families with children. The systematic restrictions have disadvantaged multi-generational households seeking homes in condo or apartment buildings. The restrictions have also undermined the housing market’s dynamism and its ability to meet the region’s housing needs.
westernmassnews.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle at I-391 on-ramp in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the on-ramp from Grattan Street in Chicopee to I-391 Northbound Saturday evening. According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers from the Springfield State Police Barracks responded to the scene. Police added that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and...
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion: Known as a long-term advocate for 16 Acres
SPRINGFIELD – A former City Council often known as “Mr. Sixteen Acres” has died. Clodovaldo Conception, who served on the Springfield City Council from 2010 through 2015, died on Saturday. He was 90. “Clodo was a good man and he was an honorable man,” said City Councilor...
Spalding Hoophall Classic will put Springfield in the national spotlight
Greg Procino has been here from the beginning, so he knows the long road taken to make the Spalding Hoophall Classic the must-see national high school basketball showcase it’s become. He doesn’t sound surprised, but he is gratified. “From my perspective, seeing the different versions of it, it’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
