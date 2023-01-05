Read full article on original website
Young Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
Car hits oil change business on Airport Boulevard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that a car hit a business on Airport Boulevard. WKRG News 5 sent a team out to the business, Take 5 Oil Change, where Mobile Fire Rescue, EMS, and Mobile Police were on the scene. A vehicle was seen being towed away soon […]
Fire destroys Summerdale home early Sunday morning
UPDATE (1/8 3:21 p.m.): Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron said the home is a “total loss.” He said electrical problems are to blame for the fire. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a […]
utv44.com
Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
WDAM-TV
1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
New rules in Downtown Mobile: LoDa ArtWalk guidelines, weekend parking on Dauphin Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile Alliance has announced parking changes to Dauphin Street for every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Between the hours of 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., you will no longer be allowed to park your car between Conception and Jackson Streets. This is an effort to ease traffic backups in the area. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope PD has a new online crime map
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain returns today…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday morning starts in the low 50s. Clouds will be moving in ahead of a system approaching from the west. A line of showers will move into the area in the late morning. This system will be weak but expect some light rain through the middle of the day in most spots. The rain totals won’t be huge, but the rain will be a nuisance for our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
200 new jobs coming to Eastern Shore as new restaurants prepare to open
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – As we first reported last year, two new restaurants are opening soon on the Eastern Shore. Contractors are hard at work this week, upgrading the bar, removing old flooring and expanding the kitchen getting the space ready for the opening of the new Ed’s Seafood Shed in March. “Ed’s 2.0 […]
utv44.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Atmore warehouse facility, railcars carrying sulfur
ATMORE, Ala. (WPMI) — Firefighters from the Escambia County Alabama and Poarch Band of Creek Indian fire Department are battling a fire at the Tiger-Sul Products warehouse on Highway 31. EMA confirms some molten sulfur leaked into into an area creek where it was re-solidified. Multiple agencies responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several shots fired into vehicles and homes in Baldwin County cities
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County deputies are trying to solve a string of shots fired calls in Daphne and Bay Minette. There were four different crimes with someone shooting up cars and homes. It happened late last month, and investigators need help finding whoever this is, so they can...
Surge Entertainment, co-owned by Drew Brees, ‘coming soon’ to south Alabama
An entertainment chain co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has set its sights on south Alabama for its newest location. Surge Entertainment Center, which already has two locations in Alabama, will be “coming soon” to Mobile, according to the company’s website. Local outlets have reported that...
utv44.com
ADPH: New Omicron subvariant accounts for roughly 40% of cases across the country
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Covid-19 numbers and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction. There's currently upwards of 600 people in the hospital in Alabama with Covid, a dramatic increase compared to what it was before the holidays. Now, there's a new Omicron subvariant people need to protect themselves...
WALA-TV FOX10
Despite challenges, crawfish season expected to start soon across the area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search for crawfish could be a long one. At least for another few weeks as places struggle for ample supply of the popular mudbugs. J.J. Saurage with DIP Seafood says he’s not concerned. “I’ve seen it start in January and I’ve seen it start...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
WALA-TV FOX10
Runners laced up their shoes for the 20th annual Mobile Marathon, Downtown.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 20th annual Mobile Marathon in Downtown Mobile presented by Infirmary Health. This year it was a half marathon, that’s about 13.1 miles. It’s no easy feat but a few runners made it look like a walk in the park.
