Citronelle, AL

WKRG News 5

Fire destroys Summerdale home early Sunday morning

UPDATE (1/8 3:21 p.m.): Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron said the home is a “total loss.” He said electrical problems are to blame for the fire. SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire tears through a home in Summerdale well before dawn Sunday morning. Summerdale Assistant Fire Chief Michael Aaron sent these images of a […]
SUMMERDALE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile woman killed in Mississippi crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a Mobile woman died following a crash in George County on Thursday. Police say 25-year-old Louanntha M. Macarilla of Mobile was traveling west on Highway 98 when she collided with two vehicles driven by 50-year-old Johnathon Brantley of Forest, MS, and 47-year-old Damian Cunningham of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

1 dead in 3-vehicle accident in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 near the Alabama state line in George County Thursday wound up taking the life of one of the drivers. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responded to an accident call about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

2 vehicle crash claims the life of a Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of a Mobile man, according to authorities. Police said Jason E. Thompson, 50, was driving his 2008 Ford Focus when a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Michael G. Mcgraw, 41, struck him in the rear.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Portion of U.S. 98 that was closed is now open

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - All lanes of U.S. 98 at Vacu-Maid Drive in Mobile County are closed due to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at around 12:17 p.m. today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The lanes will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope PD has a new online crime map

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department has a new online crime map so check incidents and leave anonymous tips, according to police. The online resource, also used by Daphne PD, will allow citizens to receive alerts and see crimes being reported in the area. Fairhope PD is asking...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain returns today…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Sunday morning starts in the low 50s. Clouds will be moving in ahead of a system approaching from the west. A line of showers will move into the area in the late morning. This system will be weak but expect some light rain through the middle of the day in most spots. The rain totals won’t be huge, but the rain will be a nuisance for our Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Runners laced up their shoes for the 20th annual Mobile Marathon, Downtown.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Runners laced up their shoes Sunday morning to take part in the 20th annual Mobile Marathon in Downtown Mobile presented by Infirmary Health. This year it was a half marathon, that’s about 13.1 miles. It’s no easy feat but a few runners made it look like a walk in the park.
MOBILE, AL

