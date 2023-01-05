Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Rex
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. This handsome boy is Rex! He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex...
9 ways to save on dog care
Few things in life offer the comfort and unconditional love that comes with dog companionship. Due to an increase in remote work and time spent at home after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's no wonder that households with dogs rose by 11% . In the U.S., an estimated 48 million households—nearly 40%—have a dog.
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Pet of the week: Meet the adoptable players of the Puppy Bowl 2023
Calling all dog lovers! The 19th edition of the Puppy Bowl will be happening on Sunday, February 12, and 122 puppies from 34 states will be participating. The highly anticipated event will be broadcasted on Animal Planet and on streaming on Discovery + simultaneously. Team Ruff and Team Fluff...
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Pet of the week: Meet Sadie and Rudy, two mischievous puppies always up to something
Sadie Mae and Rudy Rooster are two playful golden retrievers! The adorable pair are constantly running around their home and finding new ways to have fun. And while Rudy was recently introduced to the family, it seems they became fast friends after their first encounter. The 2-year-old puppy and...
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix
It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
CVAS: Meet Luna and Mesha, pets of the week
Meet Luna and Mesha, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Luna and Mesha would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
petpress.net
What Are The Best First Pets for Toddlers: 10 Kid-Friendly Pets
When it comes to introducing a pet into your family, the first question that comes to mind is often: What are the best first pets for toddlers?. After all, no one wants to make a bad decision when bringing home a beloved new companion. Luckily, there are a few furry friends that tend to be ideal choices for younger children.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico waving adoption fees this holiday season
Animal Humane New Mexico is waving all the adoption fees for animals who are two months and older. Now they hope that this “pawliday season,” you at home can give one of their sweet adoptable pets, the forever loving home they deserve. Animal Humane New Mexico serves more...
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
CVAS: Meet Grogu and Dixie, pets of the week
Meet Grogu and Dixie, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Grogu and Dixie would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
DVM 360
AAHA announces new senior care guidelines for dogs and cats
These new guidelines will help senior pets live out their years happy, healthy, and supported. The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) announced the creation of its 2023 AAHA Senior Care Guidelines for Dogs and Cats. The new guidelines will help support veterinary teams in their care for senior patients within their clinic.
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Nino can't warm the waters, but he'll warm your heart
He is a 5-year-old Mastiff Mix. Nino's former owner had to surrender him this past week due to a life circumstance. His former home had kids and we're told he was their favorite. Jamie Ealy, the assistant manager at the South Bend Animal Resource Center says Nino is a great...
Comments / 0