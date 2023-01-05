Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning
Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
linknky.com
Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?
When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision
Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center. The task force met in October to review the...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Fox 19
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
Fox 19
Deadly shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
Joe Deters reflects on legacy, cases that still haunt him
For a generation of Hamilton County residents, prosecutor Joe Deters was the face of law and order. After 25 years, Deters stepped down from the job Friday.
Gov. Mike DeWine Vetoes Cincinnati Rep's Liquor Bill, Approves Unlimited Police Firearms in Mobs
From a new soap box derby designation to new elevator laws, here's what DeWine's approved so far in 2023.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries in the 2900 block Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
linknky.com
Campbell County program offers free online GED classes to area adults
Campbell County Adult Education is offering a series of free online classes starting Jan. 9. Adults over 18 who would like help in specific subjects as they prepare to take General Education Development test (GED) can get help online starting Monday, Jan. 9. Sessions run Mondays through Thursdays and are offered for four weeks. Participants can start at any time during that period and take one or any number of sessions and subjects.
wvxu.org
DeWine signs bill critics say jeopardizes current and future affordable housing projects
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill critics say will block affordable housing developments. The change prevents a project from receiving both Low Income Housing Tax Credits and Historic Tax Credits. Ben Eilerman with Over-the-Rhine Community Housing says the law even seems to be retroactive, meaning some...
linknky.com
Building Industry Association of NKY installs 2023 Board of Directors and Leadership
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installed its 2023 leadership at an event held at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The association has some major plans for this year and its new leadership. The opening of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington location and the launch...
Fox 19
Repeat convicted drug dealer out on bond took guns to Cincinnati-area bar: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A repeat convicted Hamilton County drug dealer who is out on $5,000 bond after he was charged with dealing once again is now accused of taking guns to a suburban Cincinnati bar, court records show. Springfield Township police issued an arrest warrant early Sunday for Jake Ushery...
Fox 19
Brown Co. Sheriff continues 2013 murder investigation, reward raised to $50k
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
Fox 19
Clermont County tattoo parlor owner shot dead in dispute over money, sheriff says
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County tattoo parlor owner was shot dead Sunday after a dispute over money turned violent and found outside laying on a busy road, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. Brian M. Wilson, 42, of Batavia was pronounced dead at the scene at...
linknky.com
Alexandria Beautification Committee transitioning to be Future Planning Committee
At the Jan. 5 Alexandria City Council meeting, city council member Susan Vanlandingham updated the city’s new Future Planning Committee, previously known as the Beautification Committee. According to Vanlandingham, the committee’s primary purpose is to evaluate the potential development of land in the city and to identify their zoning....
Fight breaks out at Hard Rock Casino, police respond
Cincinnati police responded to a fight near Hard Rock Casino Saturday night. There were no injures as a result.
