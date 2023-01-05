ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

WLWT 5

Interim Hamilton County prosecutor sworn in Saturday morning

Interim Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier was sworn in Saturday morning. Piepmeier is taking over the role previously held by Joe Deters, who was sworn in as an Ohio Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. Piepmeier began working in the County Prosecutor's Office upon passing the Ohio bar exam in 1981...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County tax program applications are open: Who do they benefit?

When voters approved Campbell County’s payroll tax in the 1970s, a portion was dedicated to services in mental health, intellectual disability, and aging. As of Friday, that program allocates roughly $1.2 million to $1.4 million to Campbell County residents utilizing services across 30 agencies. The funds from the payroll...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Campbell County program offers free online GED classes to area adults

Campbell County Adult Education is offering a series of free online classes starting Jan. 9. Adults over 18 who would like help in specific subjects as they prepare to take General Education Development test (GED) can get help online starting Monday, Jan. 9. Sessions run Mondays through Thursdays and are offered for four weeks. Participants can start at any time during that period and take one or any number of sessions and subjects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Alexandria Beautification Committee transitioning to be Future Planning Committee

At the Jan. 5 Alexandria City Council meeting, city council member Susan Vanlandingham updated the city’s new Future Planning Committee, previously known as the Beautification Committee. According to Vanlandingham, the committee’s primary purpose is to evaluate the potential development of land in the city and to identify their zoning....
ALEXANDRIA, KY

