Campbell County Adult Education is offering a series of free online classes starting Jan. 9. Adults over 18 who would like help in specific subjects as they prepare to take General Education Development test (GED) can get help online starting Monday, Jan. 9. Sessions run Mondays through Thursdays and are offered for four weeks. Participants can start at any time during that period and take one or any number of sessions and subjects.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO