Athens, GA

Georgia Bulldogs Back-to-Back National Champions

How about them dawgs! The Georgia Bulldogs dominated last night’s College Football Playoff national championship game by beating the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65 to 7. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores in the first. He scored a total of 6 touchdowns.
Celebrate State Football Champion Thomson Bulldogs Thursday

A big celebration is planned for this Thursday, January 12, for the Thomson High School Bulldogs, who won the Class AA State Football Championship last month. The entire football team, the Bulldog Brigade band, cheerleaders and others will be honored during a celebration Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Thomson Depot.
In Pictures: Georgia Bulldogs Championship Celebration

Last night marked the 8th time a Georgia HS QB has started in the CFB National Championship. It was all Stetson Bennett, passing for over 300 yards in the Dawgs over 65-7 win over TCU. Coach Kirby Smart shared his emotions with dawgnation.com after the game. “Sometimes it takes a...
