ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Comments / 2

T Dizzle
2d ago

Throw the book at em. No sympathy for them whatsoever. It’s time criminals feared the law again. Not law enforcement

Reply
5
Related
theadvocate.com

Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail

The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
BRUSLY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says

A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Man dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland

04:11 am – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou...
RACELAND, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area

Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland

RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report

Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy