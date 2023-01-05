Read full article on original website
T Dizzle
2d ago
Throw the book at em. No sympathy for them whatsoever. It’s time criminals feared the law again. Not law enforcement
theadvocate.com
Addis officer arrested in fatal Brusly crash bonds out of jail
The Addis police officer arrested in the fatal Brusly crash that killed two students on New Year's Eve bonded out of the West Baton parish jail on Sunday, Sheriff Mike Cazes said. The officer, David Cauthron, 42, was booked into the West Baton Rouge jail on Jan. 1 on two...
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested, Charged with Murder, Weapons Charges, Other Crimes in Connection with a September 30 Shooting. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the homicide of Jasper Dorsey in Gonzales, Louisiana on September 30, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested, accused of burning woman with chemicals, EBRSO says
A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says. The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional...
Man caught on camera burglarizing Hammond business, possibly linked to another robbery
He was then seen walking around and putting items into his backpack.
Victim shot and killed in Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Oak Crest Dr. off of Greenwell Springs Rd. Police said the victim, Eric Ricks, 38, was shot several times...
theadvocate.com
Owner of dog in deadly attack facing negligent homicide charges: East Baton Rouge Sheriff
The owner of a dog that mauled a 7-year-old girl to death in a Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday is now facing a count of negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. Erick Lopez, 20, was taken into custody Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said. Friday evening,...
WWL-TV
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
houmatimes.com
Detectives Investigating Homicide in Raceland
04:11 am – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported detectives are currently on scene investigating a suspected shooting death on Market Street in Raceland. The victim is a man in his late 20s. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Bayou...
an17.com
Amite man arrested on illegal drug, weapons charge in Covington area
Illegal narcotics and weapons were located after two alert St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a suspicious vehicle while conducting a routine patrol over the holiday weekend. At approximately 10 p.m. on December 30, two deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division were conducting a...
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Raceland
RACELAND, La. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raceland. A news release from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that the victim is a man in his 20s. Investigators believe the crime happened on Market Street. No other details about the deadly shooting are being released...
wbrz.com
Blood drive for crash victim hosted in Baton Rouge on Monday
BATON ROUGE - A blood drive will be hosted in Baton Rouge for Liam Dunn, the third victim in a deadly crash during a high-speed police chase on New Year's Eve. Dunn is still listed to be in critical condition. He's in need of blood donations after an Addis police...
WDSU
Man accused of robbing a business in Thibodaux, police report
Thibodaux Police Department reports a suspect has been arrested after being accused of an attempted armed robbery at a local business. According to police, Brandon Benoit, 37, is being accused of attempting to rob a business with a knife on the 600 block of N. Canal Boulevard on Jan. 6.
WAFB.com
Police arrest pair accused of armed robbery after Tigerland shooting
Louisiana authorities say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered in a dog attack. Recalls include Mercedes SUVs, bicycle handlebars, and children's pajamas. Rescue Rehome Repeat will hold an adoption event on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Urban Hound.
wbrz.com
Man accused of dousing woman with harsh chemicals, trying to suffocate her with a mattress
CENTRAL - A woman was covered in chemical burns and bruises after a man allegedly abused her over the course of two days in a Central home. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened at a home on Denham Road, not far from Joor Road, in Central from around 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.
New Iberia Police at scene of shooting, one shot
New Iberia Police are currently on the scene of a shooting.
brproud.com
Man killed in Baton Rouge shooting Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man killed on Oak Crest Drive on Friday, Jan. 6. Police responded to the 3100 block of Oak Crest Drive and found Eric Ricks, 38, had been shot multiple times. Ricks died at the scene, according to the police.
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
