CENTRAL - A woman was covered in chemical burns and bruises after a man allegedly abused her over the course of two days in a Central home. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the altercation happened at a home on Denham Road, not far from Joor Road, in Central from around 10 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

CENTRAL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO