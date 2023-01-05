Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell, players speak to wrap up season: Live updates at 1:30 p.m.
Follow along as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell and players speak to the media after the 20-16 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night to end the 2022 season. The Lions went 9-8 this season and have two picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: Nos. 6 and 18. ...
