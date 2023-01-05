ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Mansfield mayor requests resignation of two metro housing board members

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon. Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Metro housing board votes not to renew director's contract

MANSFIELD — Members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority voted 3-1 not to renew the contract of the agency’s director, Steve Andrews, during a special meeting Thursday. Andrews joined the agency in July 2021. His contract expires June 30.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure

MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Dresden Tri-Valley mows down Zanesville Maysville

Dresden Tri-Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Zanesville Maysville 59-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 7. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville squared off with February 13, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington takes down Millersburg West Holmes

Lexington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-41 win over Millersburg West Holmes in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 30, Lexington squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game. For results, click here.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

River Valley shuts off the power on Galion

River Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galion 63-13 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 6. River Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Galion after the first quarter.
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Norwalk sinks Tiffin Columbian with solid showing

Saddled up and ready to go, Norwalk spurred past Tiffin Columbian 52-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 22, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Fremont Ross in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
NORWALK, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten, tougher tests are ahead

LEXINGTON -- Unbeaten Lexington defeated winless West Holmes, 62-41, on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. But the Minutemen (9-0 overall, 7-0 in the OCC) weren't just competing against a Knights' team (0-10, 0-7) and program that lost its head coach on Friday. Download PDF.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Danville defeats East Knox in lopsided affair

Danville rolled past East Knox for a comfortable 65-38 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, East Knox and Danville faced off on December 21, 2021 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap.
DANVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
richlandsource.com

Wooster Triway cancels check from Canton South

Wooster Triway turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 66-50 win over Canton South on January 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Canton South squared off with Orrville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Close Encounter: Dublin Coffman nips Upper Arlington

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dublin Coffman nabbed it to nudge past Upper Arlington 36-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 6. Last season, Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman faced off on February 11, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Uniontown Lake cancels check from Canton GlenOak

Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 59-49 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak played in a 65-62 game on February 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville Christian clips Plain City Shekinah Christian in tight tilt

A tight-knit tilt turned in Granville Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Plain City Shekinah Christian 45-38 on January 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Granville Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off on February 12, 2022 at Granville Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
PLAIN CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Columbian

With little to no wiggle room, Bellevue nosed past Columbian 54-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 7. Last season, Columbian and Bellevue faced off on February 15, 2022 at Columbian High School. For a full recap, click here.
BELLEVUE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover manhandles Wheeling Park

Dover ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Wheeling Park 61-38 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dover and Wheeling Park faced off on January 8, 2022 at Wheeling Park High School. For results, click here.
DOVER, OH

