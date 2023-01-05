Read full article on original website
Richland Outreach Center to build new facility at former Newman Park
MANSFIELD — The site where Newman Park once stood will soon be a haven for children once again. Local nonprofit Richland Outreach Center will break ground on a new facility at 415 Wayne Street within a few weeks, according to founder and executive director Tara Klebowski.
City of Mansfield ends demolition contract with Richland County Land Bank
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield, which has relied on the Richland County Land Bank to administer its building demolition program since 2014, will handle the work on its own after Jan. 31. Dave Remy, the city's public works director, notified the Land Bank via letter on Dec. 27 that...
Mansfield mayor requests resignation of two metro housing board members
MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon. Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.
Metro housing board votes not to renew director's contract
MANSFIELD — Members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority voted 3-1 not to renew the contract of the agency’s director, Steve Andrews, during a special meeting Thursday. Andrews joined the agency in July 2021. His contract expires June 30.
Mansfield traffic stop leads to arrest, drugs seizure
MANSFIELD -- A man was arrested and 435 grams of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop on Thursday in Mansfield, according to Lt. Steve Blust of the METRICH Enforcement Unit. Elijah Myers, 21, was charged with second-degree felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail,...
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
Dresden Tri-Valley mows down Zanesville Maysville
Dresden Tri-Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Zanesville Maysville 59-23 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 7. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville squared off with February 13, 2021 at Zanesville Maysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Lexington takes down Millersburg West Holmes
Lexington dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-41 win over Millersburg West Holmes in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 30, Lexington squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game. For results, click here.
Powerhouse performance: New Philadelphia roars to big win over Mansfield
New Philadelphia's river of points eventually washed away Mansfield in a 62-42 cavalcade in Ohio boys basketball action on January 6. New Philadelphia moved in front of Mansfield 11-6 to begin the second quarter.
River Valley shuts off the power on Galion
River Valley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galion 63-13 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 6. River Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-4 margin over Galion after the first quarter.
Norwalk sinks Tiffin Columbian with solid showing
Saddled up and ready to go, Norwalk spurred past Tiffin Columbian 52-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 22, Tiffin Columbian squared off with Fremont Ross in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Lexington remains unbeaten, tougher tests are ahead
LEXINGTON -- Unbeaten Lexington defeated winless West Holmes, 62-41, on Friday night in an Ohio Cardinal Conference game. But the Minutemen (9-0 overall, 7-0 in the OCC) weren't just competing against a Knights' team (0-10, 0-7) and program that lost its head coach on Friday. Download PDF.
Danville defeats East Knox in lopsided affair
Danville rolled past East Knox for a comfortable 65-38 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, East Knox and Danville faced off on December 21, 2021 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000.
Wooster Triway cancels check from Canton South
Wooster Triway turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 66-50 win over Canton South on January 6 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Canton South squared off with Orrville in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Close Encounter: Dublin Coffman nips Upper Arlington
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dublin Coffman nabbed it to nudge past Upper Arlington 36-33 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 6. Last season, Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman faced off on February 11, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School. For results, click here.
Uniontown Lake cancels check from Canton GlenOak
Uniontown Lake handed Canton GlenOak a tough 59-49 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Uniontown Lake and Canton GlenOak played in a 65-62 game on February 2, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Granville Christian clips Plain City Shekinah Christian in tight tilt
A tight-knit tilt turned in Granville Christian's direction just enough to squeeze past Plain City Shekinah Christian 45-38 on January 6 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Granville Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off on February 12, 2022 at Granville Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
Bellevue delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Columbian
With little to no wiggle room, Bellevue nosed past Columbian 54-51 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 7. Last season, Columbian and Bellevue faced off on February 15, 2022 at Columbian High School. For a full recap, click here.
Dover manhandles Wheeling Park
Dover ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Wheeling Park 61-38 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup. Last season, Dover and Wheeling Park faced off on January 8, 2022 at Wheeling Park High School. For results, click here.
