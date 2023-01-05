ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Andretti partners with General Motors for Cadillac F1 bid

By JENNA FRYER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lId7r_0k4Zkgov00

General Motors will attempt to enter Formula One by partnering with Andretti Global under its Cadillac banner as it supports Michael Andretti's bid to launch a two-car American team.

Andretti has been lobbying the FIA, the governing body for F1, to expand the 20-car grid and join the series after a failed 2021 attempt to purchase Sauber. His petition to expand the grid has been met by fierce resistance from existing F1 teams who have argued an 11th team will dramatically dilute their revenues.

Andretti has continued to move forward with his desire — he's got financial backing to buy into F1, a deep-pocketed sponsor in Gainbridge, a new shop being built in Indiana, and now an engine and manufacturer partner in General Motors, one of the largest automakers in the world.

On Monday, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem tweeted he has asked his FIA team "to look at launching an Expressions of Interest process for prospective new teams for the FIA F1 World Championship." It was the first public indicator that F1 might be willing to welcome an 11th team.

Michael Andretti first filed paperwork to expand the F1 grid in early 2022. He wants a true American team — California businessman Gene Haas owns the Haas F1 team that runs partly out of North Carolina but fields cars for a German and a Danish driver — and is putting the pieces together with the GM backing.

The team would be centered around driver Colton Herta, a Californian who in October signed an extension through 2027 with Andretti that runs concurrently with Indiana-based sponsor Gainbridge.

“We definitely have a plan to have an American driver. I think you all know who is leading the pack on that one," Andretti said. "Colton we have under contract right now in IndyCar. We want to make this an all-American effort to make sure we have an American driver in the seat.”

Andretti said in Thursday's announcement — the culmination of four months of negotiations with General Motors — that the American automaker provides the Andretti effort the additional value rival teams have argued new teams must bring to F1.

“One of the big things was ‘What does Andretti bring to the party?’” Andretti said. “Well, we're bringing one of the biggest manufacturers in the world with us now with General Motors and Cadillac. We feel that was the one box that we didn't have checked that we do have checked now. I think we'll be bringing a tremendous amount of support to Formula One and it's hard for anyone to argue with that.”

GM recently won back the title of top-selling automaker in the United States after losing it last year to Toyota.

“Today is the first step in what we hope to be the historic entry of General Motors into F1,” said GM President Mark Reuss. “Never happened in our history. It’s very, very exciting for us to be with Andretti. And if given the opportunity, GM and Cadillac will compete with the very best at the very highest levels with passion and integrity that will continue to elevate the sport for the FIA and race fans around the world.”

F1 immediately responded to the Andretti-GM partnership in the same tone it has since Andretti began pushing for expansion — by noting that it has several parties interested in joining the series and Andretti is simply the most visible. Andretti's father, Mario Andretti, is the 1978 Formula One world champion.

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others,” F1 said in a statement. “We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by the relevant stakeholders. Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

F1 said no new teams could be added to the grid prior to the 2026 season.

Andretti said despite F1's statement, he still believes Andretti Global is the strongest applicant. He admitted F1 has not shared with him the other interested parties.

“One-thousand percent, I believe (we can get a team)," Andretti said. "I believe we check every box that needs to be checked in order to enter F1. I think we’re definitely ahead of our competition to get there. I feel very, very confident that we’ll be on the grid soon.”

Andretti had previously been linked to an engine partnership with Alpine. The Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was one of just two F1 team principals who signed an informal petition seeking support for his team that Andretti circulated throughout the paddock at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

____

https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut

Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
MotorTrend Magazine

The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!

That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Autoblog

Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record

Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Recall alert: Mercedes-Benz recalls 324K vehicles over stalling issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles that are at risk of stalling because of a defect caused by water intrusion. According to a Dec. 23, 2022, filing with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the German automaker stated that the recall may affect 323,963 vehicles between 2012 and 2020. Mercedes-Benz said approximately 1% of the vehicles are believed to have the defect, USA Today reported.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy