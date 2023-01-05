ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 1

Related
WECT

UPDATE: NCDHHS distributes all free radon test kits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed all of the free radon test kits aimed at reducing the risk of lung cancer from radon. NCDHHS previously announced that 3,000 free tests were available. According to the NCDHHS, radon is an odorless, colorless...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Man convicted for conspiracy to defraud N.C. Medicaid program of over $11 million

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein has announced the conviction of a man for defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid program of over $11 million. Charlotte resident Donald Booker was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, multiple violations of the Anti-Kickback Statute, money laundering conspiracy and money laundering on Jan. 10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee in 2026

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Gray News) - In-N-Out Burger is making its way east with plans to open restaurants in Tennessee. The popular burger chain from California announced it will be opening eateries in Tennessee beginning in 2026 along with an office to be built in the city of Franklin. “We are...
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy