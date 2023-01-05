Read full article on original website
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Cites The “Extraordinary” Makeup Work For His Villain As The Main Inspiration For The Upcoming HBO Max Spinoff
With all the current upheaval at DC Studios, it feels as if there’s only one sure thing for the DCU in the years ahead: Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman” films and their HBO Max spinoff shows. Don’t expect Reeves’ sequel to last year’s hit for a few years, but “The Penguin” with Colin Farrell enters production next month. And Farrell can’t wait for it to start, as he feels his brief scenes as crime boss Oswald Copplepot is “just the tip of the iceberg” in terms of what he can do with the character.
Tim Miller Overseeing ‘Borderlands’ Reshoots As Eli Roth Focuses On Feature Version Of His ‘Grindhouse’ Slasher ‘Thanksgiving’
Director Eli Roth (“Death Wish”) made some waves when he assembled an impressive cast for Lionsgate’s high-profile film adaptation of the comedic shooter video game “Borderlands.” The film features a script penned by Craig Mazin (“The Last of Us”) and Roth, and its high-profile cast consists of Cate Blanchette, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Haley Bennett, Edgar Ramirez, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Florian Munteanu. However, it looks like Roth is stepping away and giving the reigns to another filmmaker to get it past the finish line as another project has risen as the greater priority. Or at least, that’s the story given, but it’s a highly unusual move that smells a little bit like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
‘Kompromat’ Trailer: Jérôme Salle’s Political Thriller Hits Theaters And VOD On January 27
Based on true events “Kompromat,” French director Jérôme Salle offers a glimpse at the true story behind an international scandal. After Russian agents arrest a French diplomat in Siberia under shady circumstances, he enters the notorious Russian prison system. But after the diplomat escapes from jail and returns to France, he sets up a standoff between the two countries.
‘Banshees’ & ‘All Quiet On the Western Front’ Dominate As BAFTA Longlists Give Oscar Tease
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced their always informative Longlists early this morning and it was good and bad news for a number of Oscar contenders. While the BAFTA Awards always have their own distinctly United Kingdom-based favorites, the organization has a genuine overlap with AMPAS members. The BAFTA choices should always be looked at as the direction AMPAS members may be heading with their individual Oscar votes. This year, the good news was in the “All Quiet On the Western Front” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” camps which led all films with 15 and 14 mentions respectively. If you’re campaigning “Babylon,” “Empire of Light” or “Women Talking”? Well, there is genuine cause for concern.
‘Sick’ Trailer: John Hyams’ Pandemic Horror Film Hits Peacock On January 13
Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? That’s up for debate, but Peacock thinks it’s time to start making horror movies about it (or, at least, take place in it). Enter “Sick,” a new horror film co-written by “Scream” scribe Kevin Williamson, about a pair of friends who go decide to go on a vacation mid-pandemic that soon turns into a nightmare.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Dwayne Johnson Talks “Desire To Succeed, & Guts To Fail” While Hitting Back At DC Rejection Piece
Earlier this week, a piece in Variety had some insider info about Dwayne Johnson‘s rejected plans for the future of the DCU. Not long after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger in April, Johnson pitched a multiyear plan to new CEO David Zaslav directly that would lead to a showdown between Black Adam and Henry Cavill‘s Superman. Johnson’s move reportedly ruffled feathers internally. As one source puts it, “Dwayne went around everyone, which didn’t sit well.”
‘Monster’ Japanese Teaser Trailer: Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto & ‘Shoplifter’ Star Sakura Ando Join Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Upcoming Film
Is Hirokazu Kore-Eda eyeing a Cannes 2023 world premiere for his upcoming film “Monster“? It looks that way, as he’s already in post-production for the film, slated for a June 2 theatrical release in his native Japan. And as work on the film continues, more news on Kore-Eda’s collaborators breaks. Deadline reports that legendary composer Ryuichi Sakamoto joins the film, as well as “Shoplifters” star Sakura Ando.
James Gunn Teases An “Unannounced DC TV Show” He’s Writing
Earlier this week, James Gunn hinted on social media at a big announcement that he and fellow DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will make about the DCU‘s future later this month. Any word on what that announcement officially covers? Not really, only that it’ll deal with the first three years of Gunn and Safran’s eight to ten year plan. But Deadline reports that a tweet from Gunn late last night may offer a sample of what’s to come: an “unannounced DC TV show.”
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Will Break Even: “I’m Gonna Have To Do The Sequels”
As soon as James Cameron and 20th Century Fox announced Avatar” films following the juggernaut success of the original movie, naysayers immediately doubted audiences’ appetite for more. But as usual, Cameron has proved the skeptics wrong. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has already cleared $1.5 billion plus at the global box office and became the highest-grossing film of 2022 after surpassing “Top Gun: Maverick” for the title.
‘TAR’ Named Best Film Of 2022 By The National Society Of Film Critics
The 60+ members of the National Society of Film Critics (mostly NYFCC and LAFCA members) too some time out on the first Saturday of 2023 to select their honorees for 2022. The top prize went to Todd Field’s “TAR” for Best Film which also won the equivalent prize from the aforementioned Los Angeles and New York critic organizations. The Focus Features release also won Best Actress for Cate Blanchett and Best Screenplay for Field. In a mild surprise, Charlotte Wells took the Best Director prize for “Aftersun.”
James Cameron: Studios Panicked & Threw “Stupid Money” At Streaming, Calling It “An Unsustainable Ponzi Scheme”
As we detailed extensively in our Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2022 & What’s Next feature from late last year, while riding high for years and seemingly the future of the film and television industry, the bubble burst on streaming last year. The shortest version of that story? Netflix stock tumbled in early 2022, and then in April, the streamer announced it had lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade, its stock plunged heavily, and the company quickly scrambled to go to an ad-model-tier subscription model. But there was a fear and ripple effect throughout Hollywood, as Wall Street and investors seemingly lost confidence in streaming, an ad-freeze began, and streamers like HBO Max started canceling shows left, right, and center to save money (though theirs is a slightly different pickle about all the debt they have).
