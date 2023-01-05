Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
Related
Girl in serious condition after shooting in Racine
A girl is in serious condition after she was shot multiple times in Racine. One juvenile male was taken into custody
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine girl shot, boy arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A girl was shot in Racine Sunday morning, Jan. 8, and police said a boy was arrested for attempted homicide. The shooting happened shortly before noon in the area of 21st Street and S. Memorial Drive. The victim was airlifted to Milwaukee for medical treatment after being shot multiple times. Police said she was in serious condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed near 38th and Morgan, 2nd homicide of 2023
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died at the scene of a shooting near 38th and Morgan Sunday, Jan. 8. Police said the shots were fired around 1:30 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have been made. This is Milwaukee's second homicide of 2023....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chases, 7 in 6 days to start 2023
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has reported seven separate chases in the first week of 2023 over a span of six days. Three of the pursuits involved stolen vehicles, and guns and drugs were recovered from several incidents. Eight people have been arrested, and others are wanted. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Wright shooting; Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 61-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright on the city's north side Friday evening, Jan. 6. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting on Milwaukee's south side, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 16th and Greenfield on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield retail theft leads to police pursuit; 3 arrested
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Three thieves were taken into custody Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after robbing a retail store and leading Greenfield police on a pursuit. Greenfield police said three individuals were stealing from a retail store near 76th and Forest Home around 5 a.m. Two of the thieves fled the area, and police followed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis police chase, crash; 2 teens arrested
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police said two 17-year-old boys were arrested after a police chase and crash Saturday morning, Jan. 7. Officials said a West Allis officer was in the area of 70th and Rogers around 1 a.m. and saw an Acura speeding, estimated to be around 60 mph. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled while running a stop sign.
wtmj.com
Police search for critically missing teen
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jael Rodriguez. Rodriguez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5’04”, 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with black and blue “Yeezy” brand shoes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, officers shot at on north side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who allegedly shot at officers during a high-speed chase early Friday morning, Jan. 6. The chase started in Sherman Park around 2:45 a.m. but ended miles away on the city's northwest side. Police spotted the car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Police Pursuit Terminated After Car’s Occupants Shoot at Cops
Milwaukee police chased a stolen vehicle early Friday, only to have a supervisor terminate the pursuit after occupants of the stolen vehicle fired shots at the pursuing officers, Wisconsin Right Now has exclusively learned. According to Milwaukee Police, the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to seek unknown suspects. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha man sentenced, threw brick at officer during 2020 unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, convicted of obstructing an officer during 2020 unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Ashton Howard, 29, pleaded guilty to the offense in 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Department...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman Park police chase, crash; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 19-year-old man was taken into custody Friday night, Jan. 6 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Police said they began a pursuit of a stolen vehicle driving recklessly near Sherman and Locust around 8:30 p.m. Authorities said the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armed robbery; police pursuit, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday morning, Jan. 7. According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at Cherry and 27th when the fleeing vehicle struck a traffic pole. Officials said a 15-year-old girl was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Midtown neighborhood, 4 homes involved
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a garage fire spread to four homes in the city's Midtown neighborhood Saturday, Jan. 7. It happened near 26th and Vliet. No one was hurt, according to officials, but one of the homes is now uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under...
spectrumnews1.com
Therapy dog K9 Crush wins over the hearts of Milwaukee police officers
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has a new K9 on the force. However, this pup is a little different from your average K9. The job of a police officer is one many take pride in, but after a tough call, things can be challenging. Which is why the Milwaukee Police Department has added a new member to its team to help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Home Depot theft, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole merchandise from Home Depot and a vehicle in the parking lot near Thunder Ridge and Premier on Friday, Jan. 6. Police said the man stole tools from inside Home Depot around 3 p.m. The thief then...
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis rollover crash near 76th and Oklahoma
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police responded to a rollover crash between two vehicles at 76th and Oklahoma on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. Police arrived at the rollover crash around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the people in the vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Tuesday night, Jan. 3. Police said the shooting near 52nd and Hampton happened shortly after 7 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
Comments / 0