Englewood, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

Englewood Water District To Get New Alert System

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood residents are upset about how they are being notified of Englewood Water’s boil water notices. So far the only way to get an alert is on Facebook, which not everyone has. Englewood Water Management Administrator Raymond Burroughs agrees the communication could be better. Burroughs understands the communication issues and is working to resolve it.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees

• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

