WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County
There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
wengradio.com
Englewood Water District To Get New Alert System
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood residents are upset about how they are being notified of Englewood Water’s boil water notices. So far the only way to get an alert is on Facebook, which not everyone has. Englewood Water Management Administrator Raymond Burroughs agrees the communication could be better. Burroughs understands the communication issues and is working to resolve it.
Boil water notice issued for parts of Fort Myers
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for parts of Fort Myers due to a water valve repair.
Boil water notice issued for multiple Fort Myers communities
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for multiple residences and businesses in the McGregor area of Fort Myers due to a broken water valve repair. According to city officials, the affected areas include: 1439-1471 Friendship Walkway, 1501-1710 McGregor Reserve Dr, 1501-1578 Inventors Ct,...
5 vehicle crash in Manatee County
Five vehicle crash on Interstate 75 at mile marker 220, Manatee County. All lanes are back open and minor injuries were reported.
wengradio.com
Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees
• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
Crash causes traffic backup near Caloosahatchee Bridge
Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the end of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in North Fort Myers.
Southbound lanes of Caloosahatchee Bridge reopened
Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed a traffic crash at the base of the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Southbound lanes of the bridge are currently closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Long waits for Cape Coral permits upsetting roofing company customers
People are giving a roofing company negative reviews after they say it’s taking the roofer too long to get the work done. The roofing company in Cape Coral said it’s not their fault. Even before Ian hit, Cape Coral permits were hard to come by. Now, a roofing...
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
Several Lee County Sheriff's Deputies at Casa Del Lago in Fort Myers
Deputies are parked in the Casa Del Lago housing development in Fort Myers. Neighbors say deputies were outside their vehicles holding shields up and telling neighbors to stay inside their homes.
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs protestors gather outside of North Port City Hall
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 30 protestors rallied outside of North Port City Hall Dec. 6 against a developmental proposal plan for Warm Mineral Springs Park. The proposal is a private partnership with Warm Mineral Spring Developmental Group that intends to add a resort and spa, a residential area, and a restaurant to the park.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday. 26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic on I-75 at Fruitville Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash involving several vehicles is slowing traffic on southbound I-75 at Fruitville Road. One lane is blocked, and police and rescue vehicle activity is causing a major slowdown. Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
sarasotamagazine.com
Central Cocoanut Residents Are Fighting to Keep a Car Wash Out of Their Backyards
A Tommy’s Express Car Wash may be headed to a large parcel at 1716 N. Tamiami Trail, just north of downtown, and residents of the Central Cocoanut neighborhood are not happy. If you’re not familiar with Tommy's franchise, its buildings are characterized by flashy, primary colors and, in some...
FEMA trailer denial has Cape Coral homeowner confused and frustrated
The homeowner claims FEMA told her the denial was due to the flood zone. However, just five blocks south, another family in the same flood zone has one.
Sunken boats clogging along Matlacha residential canal
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sunken boats are causing quite the headache for Matlacha residents, they say it serves as a reminder of how much the hurricane changed their town. “Once we get here of course you see it first hand,” Mark Friendshuh said. He and his family arrived...
A large fish kill and a dead manatee in a Cape Coral canal sparks examination
Days after our previous report of a large fish kill in a Cape Coral Canal, FGCU wanted to take closer look to find out what's in the water. Here is what they found.
