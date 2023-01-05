Read full article on original website
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
Bill would cap monthly insulin costs in Nebraska to $100
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Nebraska Legislature would take a page from some other states and the federal government to cap the monthly cost of insulin in the state. The bill introduced Friday by state Sen. Tom Briese, of Albion, would cap insulin costs of those privately insured in Nebraska to $100 per month. Similar caps ranging from $100 a month to as low as $25 a month have been passed in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Colorado and Illinois. This month, Medicare recipients will see their insulin costs capped at $35 per month as part of the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island Casino adds to Fonner Park’s 70-year legacy
Named after its original land owner August (Gus) L. Fonner, the first horse races were held at Fonner Park on April 29, 1954. Fonner donated the land in April 1953. The Hall County Livestock Improvement Association owned the facility, and the Old Reliable Hereford Show and Sale was held there in September.
fox42kptm.com
"Nebraska Day by Day, Better & better" Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Thousands put on their best attire this Saturday to attend Nebraska's 2023 Inaugural Ball. This comes in celebration of the newly sworn-in Governor, Jim Pillen, earlier this week. “We have a sold-out crowd of 3,500 people who are going to be here tonight, not to just...
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen announces creation of Broadband Office to oversee internet expansion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the state and federal government pour millions of dollars for internet access in Nebraska, the governor has created an office to oversee broadband expansion. Gov. Jim Pillen announced the creation of the Broadband Office Friday. The office will coordinate efforts to deliver broadband in...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
klin.com
Pillen Picks Kramer for NDOT Director
Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). In a statement, Pillen said, “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system into the 21st century. She will be a transformative leader of the Department of Transportation and is the person we need to speed the completion of Nebraska’s vital four-lane highway system plan and deploy 21st century infrastructure across the state.”
KETV.com
Conservative shift in Nebraska's education leadership prompts concerns for some
Neb. — The three newly elected Republican Nebraska State Board of Education members wasted little time changing the leadership. Kirk Penner, who criticized proposed health education standards, was elected as vice president of the officially nonpartisan board after 11 secret ballots. "Whether you're on a local school board...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
klkntv.com
FDA now allows prescription abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week, the Food and Drug Administration has made a change to a long-standing rule that prevented drug stores from selling the prescription abortion pill mifepristone. The decision comes after the Justice Department gave the OK to the U.S. Postal Service to continue delivering abortion...
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
kscj.com
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
agupdate.com
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
