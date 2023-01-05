Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Goadome Is Now Available In “Deep Burgundy”
The Nike Air Max Goadome has been delivering outdoors-ready function and street-appropriate style for twenty years. And while the Nike Boot (shoutout Wale!) in an all-“Black” look remains a staple in closets across Washington D.C., New York, and other cities, the silhouette continues to experiment with color combinations. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair in “Deep Burgundy” and “Gum Medium Brown.”
sneakernews.com
The adidas Superstar Receives An Outdoorsy Scheme
Since the 70’s the adidas Superstar’s iconic shell toe has sponsored a myriad of influences and inspirations across the Three Stripes’ expansive catalog, such as the recently unveiled slip-on installation of the adiFOM Superstar. However, the staple silhouette that’s widely regarded across several subcultures continues to impose its diverse tooling with a now clad-suede effort.
sneakernews.com
Embroidered Navy Accents Indulge Across The Nike Air Force 1 Low
While the silhouette’s raucous 40th anniversary has come and gone, The Swoosh continues to find compelling yet disparate outfits to dress the Nike Air Force 1. Coordinating the finale of its latest reserved inline collection, a greyscale ensemble lays claim to the low-top construction’s added perforated panels. With...
sneakernews.com
This Air Jordan 1 Mid Takes On An Earthly Colorway
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid presides as one of the Beaverton brand’s most divisive silhouettes, the mid-top model continues to employ a diverse array of design capabilities for Jordan’s first signature silhouette, such as this obscurely colored women’s-exclusive ensemble. Flipping the tonal composition of this upcoming...
sneakernews.com
This Red Suede New Balance 550 Is Available Right Now
New Balance’s popularity has exploded rapidly over the course of the last few years. And though Teddy Santis and Aime Leon Dore are part-responsible for this, we’d be remiss not to give any credit to the 550, which has continued to deliver a consistent steam of attractive colorways. The silhouette shows no signs of slowing down in 2023, having just released a bold, red suede offering.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Takes Us Back To 1998 With A Graphic-Heavy Colorway
The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to the bold colorway, and this upcoming pair — which subtly harkens back to the classic’s debut year — is certainly no exception. Far louder than many of the silhouette’s recent colorways in palette alone, this pair is primarily helmed by hot pinks and neon greens. The latter highlights the Air Units, lateral Swoosh, and adjacent branding, while the former paints not just the shank underfoot but also the base of the upper and tongue. Black, then, helps strike a balance between the two tonal standouts, dressing everything from the cage to the “TUNED AIR” graphic printed all across the profile.
sneakernews.com
Nike Overloads The Air Force 1 Low With Quadruple Swoosh Logos
The 41st year of the Air Force 1 Low is continuing a lot of recent trends as this Air Force 1 Low appears with overloaded Swoosh logos on the lateral sidewall. The “Multi-Swoosh” concept has certainly been around for a while, but this upcoming pair adds four signature checks while completely stripping the medial side of the classic stitched-on logo.
sneakernews.com
The WMNS Nike Air Force 1 Low Explores A “Sand Drift” Upper
Having been employed in overwhelming force throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary last year, the Nike Air Force 1 continues to dawn exclusive styles for their female audience, such as the neutral-toned effort dipped in “Coconut Milk” accents. Continuing to coordinate pastel shades and tonal compositions across the...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Gets Bold In “Team Royal”
The New Balance 550 is likely to have another stellar year, starting off 2023 with a handful of new styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a bold “Team Royal” look that acts as a departure from the aesthetics traditionally associated with New Balance. Suede construction covers the majority of the upper, indulging in the titular regal tone. An off-white “Concrete” color delivers contrast to branding and sole units, creating another two-tone arrangement ripe for Spring 2023.
sneakernews.com
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Crafts Another Homage To The Air Command Force
Across the 365 days of its 40th Anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 crafted many an homage to past classics. The Air Command Force was among one of many — but two colorways were clearly not enough to satisfy the Swoosh, as they’ve just unveiled official images of a third, women’s exclusive sequel.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Crafts Its Own Homage To The Chicago Skyline
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that both the Air Jordan 1 High and Air Jordan 2 Low would be taking us back to MJ’s rookie days, recalling the Chicago Skyline that originally backlit one of the legend’s most iconic photos. Little did we know that the Air Jordan 1 Mid would also be joining in on the fun — but unlike its aforementioned counterparts, this pair turns the clock to a point much later in the day.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In A New “Black/White” Look
Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low is no longer celebrating its 40th anniversary, the silhouette isn’t done with its bevy of styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design has emerged in a new black and white color combination. Much of the leather upper indulges in a pitch-dark finish, with the profile swooshes boasting a contrasting outline that matches the midsoles. Elsewhere, the upper heel panel and outsoles also add personality to the latest take on the presidential Air Force 1.
sneakernews.com
Sail And Light Brown Decorates The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
The Swooshes recycled content series titled “Next Nature” continues to proffer environmentally conscious constructions in tandem with compelling contrasts, such as this neutral-toned Nike Dunk Low effort. Ideal for neutral-dominant outfits, the silhouette’s lightened overlays and darkened undertone mirrors the aesthetic of the silhouette’s fourth homage to the...
sneakernews.com
“Desert Berry” Extends Across This Grade School Air Jordan 1 Low
“Desert Berry” shades have proffered a slew of supple silhouettes across The Swooshes extensive lifestyle offerings. From expanding the brand’s women’s-exclusive offerings to now indulging in toolings fit for the youth, the GS Air Jordan 1 Low enjoys a playful and boisterous beet-hued proposition. Coordinating a tried-and-true...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Ups The 2002R’s Carrying Capacity With Detachable Pouches
From its “Refined Future” banner to a slate of retooled Mule propositions, the New Balance 2002R continues to proffer seldom revitalized updates to the previously forgotten cushioning silhouette. Having been explored in a reserved fashion, the latest update to the OG Dad model flaunts a protective pocket space for spare items.
sneakernews.com
Black And Midnight Give The Nike Air Max Plus A Stealthy Appeal
From lace toggles to boisterous arrangements, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to revel in disparate constructions for a wide-ranging fan base. And now, the silhouette employs a stealthy mix of black obsidian and “Midnight Navy”. Attributing its darkened aesthetic to the pair’s dominant jet-black real estate, the...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Retro-Themed “Split” Concept Reaches The Air Force 1
Splitting its silhouette down the middle, Nike’s retro-inspired “Split” concept is set to touch down on the Air Force 1 Low after denoting a slew of constructions across Jordan Brand’s offerings. Proffering split-blocked treads, midfoot Swooshes, tongue tabs and insole branding, a tonal greyscale effort envelops...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”
sneakernews.com
Earth Tones Coat The New Balance 9060
Reconstructing its 99X series with exaggerated features and proffering a futuristic look, the New Balance 9060 has remained relatively reserved since its introduction at the collaborative hand of Joe Freshgoods. However, the latter is set to indulge in a remastered slate of propositions throughout 2023, such as the seldom “Maroon” accents laying claim to its latest inline effort.
Comments / 0