The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to the bold colorway, and this upcoming pair — which subtly harkens back to the classic’s debut year — is certainly no exception. Far louder than many of the silhouette’s recent colorways in palette alone, this pair is primarily helmed by hot pinks and neon greens. The latter highlights the Air Units, lateral Swoosh, and adjacent branding, while the former paints not just the shank underfoot but also the base of the upper and tongue. Black, then, helps strike a balance between the two tonal standouts, dressing everything from the cage to the “TUNED AIR” graphic printed all across the profile.

2 DAYS AGO