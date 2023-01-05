Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Say Man Pointed Gun At Coworkers
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Ryan Book of Newark, Delaware for threatening his coworkers with a handgun during an argument that occurred yesterday morning. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 11:38 a.m., troopers responded to the Furniture Barn located at 791 South Dupont Highway in New...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Woman Charged With 5th DUI, Released On Unsecured Bond
The Delaware State Police have arrested 47-year-old Stacy Collins of Dover for felony DUI and other charges following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday in Magnolia. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 3:32 p.m., a trooper patrolling the Magnolia area observed a 2006 blue Hyundai Sonata stopped at the stop sign on Millchop Lane at Walnut Shade Road. The trooper noticed that the car’s registration had expired, and a traffic stop was conducted on Walnut Shade Road.
firststateupdate.com
Former Delaware State Trooper Will Serve Six Months In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced Thursday that former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced today to six months in prison for federal civil rights violations. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge pronounced the sentence. According to court documents, Merrell...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former State Trooper gets 6 months in prison on charges tied to theft from business
Former Delaware State Trooper Jamal Merrell, 32, of Newark, was sentenced to six months in federal prison for civil rights violations related to the theft of items from a shipping company. According to court documents, Merrell stole various electronic items while on duty from TotalTransLogistics, an international reshipping company in...
2 teens injured in shooting at Wilmington, Delaware playground
Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating a shooting that injured two teens at a playground.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Deadly Crash on Route 13 in Harrington
UPDATED – 01/07/23 4pm – A one year old boy from Denton has died from injuries received in a crash on Route 13 south of Harrington. Delaware State Police say the driver of a Fiesta, a 27 year old Denton woman, was southbound in the left lane on Route 13 Saturday afternoon just before 3. She attempted to change lanes when she struck the right front of a Tacoma driven by a 49 year old Milford woman. The driver of the Fiesta lost control and over-corrected driving off the west side of the roadway colliding with a tree and overturning onto its hood. The one year old died at a nearby hospital. The 27 year old woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Tacoma and a passenger did not report any injuries.
firststateupdate.com
One-Year-Old Killed In Tragic Accident Near Harrington
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. The driver of the Fiesta attempted to change lanes and move from the right lane into the left lane.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
firststateupdate.com
Two Children Found Shot In Wilmington Thursday
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:48 p.m., in the 1400 block of Clifford Brown Walk. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim and a 14-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and...
WBOC
Dover Police Searching for Four People for Liquor Store Burglary
DOVER, Del.- Police are searching for several people in connection to a burglary at a liquor store overnight Thursday in Dover. Police say four people broke the front door of the Jolly Joe's Liquor Store at 1160 Whiteoak Road around 3 a.m. The four suspects stole an undisclosed amount of...
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old NJ girl
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a girl abducted from Cumberland County.7-month-old Emerie Rivera is with her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera Jr.The pair were last seen in Vineland.They were in a bronze Acura MDX with the license plate H79NSN.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Deaths ruled a homicide after couple found inside Delaware County home: Police
Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Richard Zajko and his 68-year-old wife Rita.
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Weapon and Drug Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Kendrick Johnson, 31, of Wilmington, and Diamonte Crawford, 31, of California, for drug-related offenses following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday evening in the Claymont area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 7:56 p.m., a trooper observed a vehicle with a suspended registration northbound on...
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
PA State police arrest former PennDOT worker for driver’s license frauds
Philadelphia (WPHL) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a former PennDOT employee for using his government position to commit driver’s license frauds. Former driver’s license assistant, Angelo Carrion, was accused of abusing his position to facilitate a fraudulent scheme to allow ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicle. According to a criminal complaint by the Vehicle […]
WGMD Radio
Four Dead, Three Others Injured in Crash in Caroline County, Maryland
Four people are dead including at least three from Sussex County, Delaware after two vehicles collided in Caroline County, Maryland. Three others are receiving treatment for injuries. The crash happened yesterday morning at around 9 a.m. in the area of Maryland Route 404 east of Bullock Road. According to the investigation, the driver of a 2021 Jeep Limited –36-year-old Lenetta Teagle of Bridgeville, Delaware was headed east on Route 404 when a 2016 Toyota Avalon was coming in the opposite direction. For reasons not known to police at this time, the jeep drifted into the westbound lane and crashed head on into the Toyota killing three passengers in the jeep–17-year-old Uneeki Iyana Espree Teagle and 6-year-old Nathan Henry Jr., both of Bridgeville, along with a 30-year-old woman. The 40-year-old driver who was the only one in the Toyota– Marie Rosalia Granados–of Seaford, Delaware also died in the crash. In addition, Maryland State Police helicopter flew three others who were in the jeep to area hospitals to receive treatment for injuries. Maryland Route 404 was shut down for approximately six hours following the crash. No charges have been filed so far, but the crash remains under investigation.
Tractor trailer overturns on I-95 south in Newport, Delaware
Crews are cleaning up after a truck overturned on I-95 south in Newport, Delaware.
