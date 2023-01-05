Read full article on original website
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
BeachLife 2023 Lineup: The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes to Headline Redondo Beach Fest
The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes will headline the 2023 iteration of BeachLife Festival. The three-day fest has unveiled its full lineup today before it all goes down May 5th-7th at Redondo Beach, California. Pixies, Sublime with Rome (performing 40 Oz. to Freedom), John Fogerty, Modest Mouse,...
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch
Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
David Bowie in 10 Songs
This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Harry Melling on Portraying Edgar Allen Poe Alongside Christian Bale in The Pale Blue Eye
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale. The movie finds Melling portraying a young...
Every Yo La Tengo Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Hoboken, New Jersey’s trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew.
Balance Sheet: Indie Veteran Patrick Holland Break Downs Income and Expenses From Seven Concerts
When it comes to rock and roll, sex and drugs are almost old fashioned while money is the last taboo. The music industry can be frustratingly opaque when it comes to income, lifestyle, and who can afford to be an artist, but our feature Balance Sheet hopes to change that. Today, Patrick Holland breaks down the income and expenses from his recent tour.
Kerry King Was Angered by Slayer’s “Premature” Retirement: “That Livelihood Got Taken Away”
When Slayer famously announced that the band would call it quits after wrapping up their final tour in 2019, fans weren’t the only ones disheartened by the news. As it turns out, guitarist Kerry King had “anger” about the decision to end the legendary thrash band. In...
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced a new run of co-headlining 2023 tour dates. The five-date trek kicks off on January 20th in Oklahoma City and includes stops in St. Louis, Memphis, and Birmingham, Alabama before wrapping on January 27th in North Charleston, South Carolina. See the full details below.
Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Atmospheric New Single “Nobody”: Stream
Black Belt Eagle Scout, the indie rock project of Katherine Paul, is back today with another new single called “Nobody.” It’s the latest sample of her upcoming album The Land, The Water, The Sky. Much of Paul’s music is inspired by her Indigenous roots, and “Nobody” navigates...
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch
IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
The Hold Steady Announce New Album The Price of Progress, Share “Sideways Skull”: Stream
The Hold Steady are back to announce the new album, The Price of Progress. It’s due out March 31st (via Stereogum), and the indie rock veterans have offered a previewed with the lead single, “Sideways Skull.”. This will be The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, and follows Open...
Jordan Peele Says He “Very Creepily” Bought Corey Feldman’s Stand by Me Ear
Jordan Peele opened up about his recent friendship with Corey Feldman during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, revealing that he was such a fan of the actor that he “very creepily” bought the prosthetic ear Feldman wore in Stand by Me when it was put up for auction.
The Smile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert Is the Prettiest Set You’ve Heard All Year: Watch
The Smile found themselves, both literally and figuratively, playing a gorgeous Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. According to producer Bob Boilen, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner “arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album’s sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band’s creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.”
Stanning BTS Through the Years: Live 200th Episode
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Borahae and happy new year! To celebrate the 200th episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany hosted a live Zoom with some of their ICONIC followers and fellow ARMY. Together, they took a trip down memory lane to revisit some of BTS’ best moments through the lens of the podcast.
Bad Bunny Chucks “Disrespectful” Fan’s Phone Into Water
Bad Bunny is defending himself against a “disrespectful” fan whose cell phone he threw into a body of water. A video capturing the incident went viral on Monday, amassing two million views. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just...
Tony Iommi Is Prepping a New Solo LP and Reissues of the Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums
The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. In a year-end video message to fans, the guitarist revealed that he’s been building a recording studio and plans to write a new solo album. There are also plans for numerous reissues, including a box set of the long-out-of-print Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath LPs.
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour
Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved
50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
