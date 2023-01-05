ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Billie Eilish Covers Ben Folds’ Deep Cut “Still”: Watch

Billie Eilish was only five years old when Ben Folds released “Still,” and so she might have been the perfect age to come across it in the 2006 animated heist film, Over the Hedge. Regardless of when she first encountered “Still,” she has now returned to it with a 51-second cover on TikTok.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream

Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
David Bowie in 10 Songs

This article was originally published in 2016, days prior to David Bowie’s death. It has since been updated in celebration of what would have been his 76th birthday on January 8th, 2023. Ever felt overwhelmed by an artist’s extensive back catalog? Been meaning to check out a band, but...
Every Yo La Tengo Album Ranked From Worst to Best

​​This article was originally published in 2013 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of Hoboken, New Jersey’s trio of Ira Kaplan, Georgia Hubley, and James McNew.
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch

IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
The Smile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert Is the Prettiest Set You’ve Heard All Year: Watch

The Smile found themselves, both literally and figuratively, playing a gorgeous Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. According to producer Bob Boilen, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner “arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album’s sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band’s creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.”
Stanning BTS Through the Years: Live 200th Episode

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Borahae and happy new year! To celebrate the 200th episode of Stanning BTS, Kayla and Bethany hosted a live Zoom with some of their ICONIC followers and fellow ARMY. Together, they took a trip down memory lane to revisit some of BTS’ best moments through the lens of the podcast.
Bad Bunny Chucks “Disrespectful” Fan’s Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny is defending himself against a “disrespectful” fan whose cell phone he threw into a body of water. A video capturing the incident went viral on Monday, amassing two million views. “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just...
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour

Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
50 Cent Announces 8 Mile Television Series, Eminem Involved

50 Cent has announced that his next project will involve one of his oldest collaborators, saying on the January 6th episode of Big Boy TV that he’s adapting Eminem’s 2002 film 8 Mile into a television series. “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,...
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

