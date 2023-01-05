ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outlook on the $1.8 Billion Radiation-Hardened Electronics Global Market to 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $374.3 Million - ResearchAndMarkets.com

 3 days ago
Global Aerospace Plastics (PEEK, PPS, PC, ABS, PMMA) Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 2022-2028F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aerospace Plastics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others), By Technology, By User Type, By End-use Industry, By Region, and Competition." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Aerospace Plastics Market is projected to grow at...
Portable Mini Fridge Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for Cold Storage in Luxury Vehicles Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portable Mini Fridge Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global portable mini fridge market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.98% during 2021-2027.
Home Security Systems Global Market Report 2022: Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems Bolsters Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Home Security Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Home Type; Security; Systems; Services; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home security systems market size is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2030, according to a...
Old Bitcoin ($BC) Launches Surging through the Decentralized Markets

01/08/2023, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Old Bitcoin ($BC), has been launched on the ERC network to memorialize the original Bitcoin that now suffers in the hands of the elite. The Old Bitcoin ($BC) aims to put things right and reinstate Bitcoin to its deserved glory as a pre-eminent peer-to-peer cash transfer system.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Approval for Vanadium Electrolyte Plant at AMG Titanium

Amsterdam, 9 January 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces the Management Board has approved to build a Vanadium Electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte. Basic engineering for the plant was completed in November, with production expected to start at the end of 2023.
Ipsen to Acquire Albireo Accelerating Growth in Rare Disease With Treatments for Several Pediatric Liver Diseases

Transaction focused on Bylvay® (odevixibat), the first-approved treatment in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in U.S. and E.U., with potential in other rare diseases. Acquisition aligned with Ipsen’s long-term strategy for expanding the scope of its Rare Disease portfolio and pipeline. Ipsen to commence cash tender offer to acquire...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
argenx Highlights 2023 Strategic Priorities Across Immunology Pipeline

Reported $402 million in preliminary* full-year 2022 global net VYVGART sales. ADHERE topline results now expected in second quarter of 2023; Stage B enrollment has surpassed projected target of 130 patients. Registrational trial of efgartigimod in thyroid eye disease (TED) to start in 2023; additional proof-of-concept trials to start in...
Domo Executives to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced management will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:15am ET. A live webcast of Domo’s presentation will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at http://www.domo.com/IR. About Domo. Domo transforms business by putting data to...
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11

ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV

In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
HENDERSON, NV
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Castle Biosciences Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

2022 total revenue expected to meet or exceed top end of guided range of $132–137 million. Delivered 44,338 total test reports in 2022, an increase of 58% compared to 2021. Growth of 37% year over year in DecisionDx®-Melanoma test report volume. Year-end 2022 cash, cash equivalents and marketable...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Initiated by the Firm - SGLY

If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
KBRA Releases Research – CMBS Loss Compendium Update: December 2022

KBRA releases the December 2022 issue of the KBRA CMBS Loss Compendium, which provides base loss estimates for all KBRA-rated conduit transactions. In this report and its accompanying spreadsheet, we provide insight into loss estimates for 308 outstanding KBRA-rated conduit transactions, of which 158 have been reviewed since the June 2022 edition of this publication. The compendium uses the following two metrics to present the loss figures: KBRA Lifetime Base Loss (KLBL), which represents our loss estimate for each transaction during its lifetime as a percent of its original balance; and KBRA Future Base Loss (KFBL), which represents potential future losses as a percent of outstanding deal balance as of the most recent rating action date.
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.

