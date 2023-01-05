Disguised Toast’s team, a new Indian organization, and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

Read full article on original website
Disguised Toast unveils Disguised roster on eve of NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier
After much anticipation, streaming superstar and OfflineTV member DisguisedToast has officially announced the formation of his pro VALORANT team, which will compete under the simplistic name of Disguised, or DSG. The official roster consists of the players first reported to be joining the team by Dot Esports: former T1 in-game...
What is a final blow in Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus challenges?
The Overwatch franchise has always been known for fun limited-time modes, but Overwatch 2 is taking the concept a step farther. From Jan. 5 to 19, players will be able to experience the new Battle for Olympus limited-time mode, which puts a spin on seven of the game’s heroes. Built on the framework of the game’s free-for-all deathmatch arcade mode, it’s a fun mini-event separating Winter Wonderland and Lunar New Year.
Kelsaroony breaks down gender barrier in Call of Duty League Challengers Elite with record achievement
The massive gender gap has narrowed in Call of Duty esports: Kelsaroony has become the first woman to qualify for the Call of Duty Challengers Elite tournament. Kelsaroony and her teammates on Team WaR qualified on Jan. 5 for the upcoming season of CDL Challengers Elite, which will run from Jan. 18 to Feb. 2 in multiple regions, including Europe where WaR is based.
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
Ruined relationship from playing too much Dota 2 sparks fandom-wide debate on game addiction
Dota 2 is a hard game to learn and an even harder game to master. It takes a lot of time, effort, and devotion to conquer. Plus, the very nature of Valve’s long-standing MOBA, which revolves around long, drawn-out matches that can be won or lost at any point based on crucial decisions and mistakes, adds to that.
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
Riot shows off changes to Split ahead of reintroducing map to VALORANT’s competitive queue
Roll out the red carpet and prepare the welcoming committee. Riot Games has finally revealed that Split is coming back to VALORANT’s competitive queue in Patch 6.0, and with its return comes plenty of changes that should shift the way players approach their strategies on this iconic map. Previously,...
Here’s how Jax’s mid-scope update could impact the League meta
Riot Games is wasting no time hitting the ground running with its champion reworks for League of Legends in 2023. When the 2023 ranked season launches on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the game’s first mid-scope update of the year will also go live: Jax is set to receive a series of updates to the majority of his kit.
How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents
Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky. Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
Omen’s smokes receive major nerf in latest VALORANT patch
Riot Games has targeted Omen with major nerfs in the upcoming VALORANT patch for Episode Six. Omen’s Dark Cover can no longer create one-ways after the patch. When Dark Cover is placed within a wall, it will now fall to the height of the nearby ground instead of staying in place. Omen was previously able to throw his smokes on top of or nearby other objects and have them stay in place. But that is no longer the case.
Upcoming changes to League’s early surrender vote may decrease the prevalence of in-game hostage situations
It may soon be a bit easier to successfully leave a League of Legends game that seems unwinnable from the start without penalty. Riot Auberaun, producer on League’s Game Loop team, revealed that the team will be testing changes to the early surrender function in Patch 13.2, which is scheduled to release on Jan. 24. Starting with this patch, early surrenders in blind pick and normal draft will only require four votes yes instead of five unanimous, though as the change is in testing, it may not last longer than this patch.
Riot gives away all League champions released until 2021 for free, but only to a handful of players
Servers are live, and Riot is finally the official publisher of its own League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia. From 2010 to 2022, the games were handled by Garena in the region. To celebrate the change, local players are getting a special gift: all League champions released until 2021, for free.
Fnatic shuts down its CS:GO academy project
Fnatic has ended today the operations of Fnatic Rising, the academy setup the organization had in CS:GO esports. As a result of that, Sebastian “volt” Malos, Mikkel “Maze” Sparvath, Matias “Banjo” Kivistö, and Adam “WolfY” Andersson will become unrestricted free agents and explore new opportunities ahead of the 2023 CS:GO season. The Fnatic Rising project was created in 2021 after the organization’s three-year hiatus in junior-level competitions and gave the players the opportunity to compete in six editions of WePlay Academy League, the No. 1 competition for academy teams, which they won in season five.
Tweek pulls off invincible run through star-studded Let’s Make Big Moves 2023 bracket
‘Clip Tweek’ is back, and he’s winning games in style, most recently eliminating Sparg0 in the Let’s Make Big Moves Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Grand Finals. Tweek had a slump across the 2022 season. While he was still placing around the top eight during that time, he’s shown visible frustration about his gameplay. That changed today, after he was proclaimed champion of Let’s Make Big Moves 2023.
Former T1 head coach Polt joins Hanwha Life in surprise new role
T1’s former general manager and head coach Choi “Polt” Seong-hun has joined Hanwha Life Esports as lead League of Legends analyst today. The 34-year-old served as T1’s head coach for two years and switched to general manager several times during that period. Now, he’s looking to prove himself in another position.
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Kick back: Aui_2000 beats the meme, commits to another year with Tundra after TI11 win
Tundra Esports swept the Dota 2 world at The International 2022. While the fans celebrated the latest team that got to lift the Aegis of Champions, all eyes were on Kurtis “Aui_2000” Ling’s contract with the team. In 2015, he was kicked from Evil Geniuses after winning the championship.
These are all of Ahri’s updated splash arts in League of Legends
After a year of teasing the League of Legends community, Riot Games has revealed the art and sustainability update for Runeterra’s favorite nine-tailed fox, Ahri. The swift-moving mage has been one of the most popular champions in the game and has gained even more traction since her gameplay changes at the start of 2022.
