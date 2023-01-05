Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
D-Central is Leading ASIC Repair Services and Training in North America
Laval, Quebec, Canada, 8th Jan 2023 – D-Central Technologies is the leading provider of ASIC repair services and training in North America. After Bitmain’s Antminer Training Academy ceased to offer its services, D-Central is now the go-to provider for all ASIC repair needs. As a reliable partner for...
Woonsocket Call
Law Firm Marketing Agency Founder, Grant Eagle Announces Breakthrough Pipeline Growth System - The Magneto Effect, Henderson, NV
In a recent interview, Grant Eagle, founder of The Magneto Effect, spoke about the company's new Pipeline Growth System, a revolutionary approach to law firm marketing. Case study results are revealing law firms doubling their revenues within 24 months of installing the system. Henderson, NV, United States - January 8,...
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Woonsocket Call
The Standard Promotes Graeme Queen to Assistant Vice President of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations
Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) announced today that Graeme Queen has been promoted to assistant vice president of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005072/en/. Graeme Queen, assistant vice president of Policy Administration Transformation and Supplemental Operations at The Standard....
Woonsocket Call
Zensights Names Barry Brandstetter to Advisory Board
Zensights LLC has named Barry Brandstetter to its advisory board, effective January 2, 2023. As a member of the Zensights team for the past four years, Brandstetter has contributed significantly to the success and growth of Zensights and has helped its clients build strong and lasting partnerships with key commercial services partners. Additionally, he has established tremendous relationships and friendships with all his clients and has provided invaluable guidance and consultation to help them drive their business results.
Woonsocket Call
Yazhou-Huangjin Finances an Early-Stage Business to Support Habitat Protection
Supporting rehabilitation initiatives and maintaining natural ecosystems are among Yazhou-Huangjin's main priorities. Fujian, Fujian Sheng Jan 7, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Yazhou Huangjin, a gold exploration, and development company committed to being the gold investment that works for our shareholders, our operating partners, and our communities, is pleased to announce the funding of a new business that will re-mine and treat waste from disused mine sites in order to help rehabilitation efforts and restore natural environments.
Woonsocket Call
Universal Electronics Announces Expansion of its Software and Services for Whole Home Control and Support at CES 2023
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI)(NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced it will debut its latest innovations and solutions transforming device and ecosystem control and support experiences at the Consumer Electronics Show. At the 2023 CES edition, the company will showcase how it intelligently connects, controls, and supports millions of entertainment and smart home households globally.
Woonsocket Call
Dubai based financier Barika and Kraft partners with Kenya’s top Fintech Innovators through a Multi Tranche Facility.
Kenya has over 56 million people and has become a regional powerhouse not only for East Africa, but for the entire African continent and the Middle East region. and Africa (MEA) as a whole. In particular, the capital and largest city, Nairobi, is even nicknamed "Silicon Savannah" due to its...
Woonsocket Call
Author’s Tranquility Press Supports Stephen B. Gladish’s Moonlight, Missiles, and Moana
Sixth Weather Squadron Educator and Author, Steve Gladish, narrates the compelling story of three young Air Force servicemen on nuclear testing duty in the book “Moonlight, Missiles, and Moana”. Stephen Gladish has gotten the support of Author’s Tranquility Press as he aims to reach millions of readers across the...
Woonsocket Call
Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, January 11
ROYAL GOLD, INC. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, “Royal Gold” or the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. CST / 10:00 a.m. MST, and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of January 16 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Woonsocket Call
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Approval for Vanadium Electrolyte Plant at AMG Titanium
Amsterdam, 9 January 2022 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces the Management Board has approved to build a Vanadium Electrolyte plant at its subsidiary, AMG Titanium, in Nuremberg, Germany. The target capacity is 6,000 m³ vanadium electrolyte. Basic engineering for the plant was completed in November, with production expected to start at the end of 2023.
Woonsocket Call
argenx Highlights 2023 Strategic Priorities Across Immunology Pipeline
Reported $402 million in preliminary* full-year 2022 global net VYVGART sales. ADHERE topline results now expected in second quarter of 2023; Stage B enrollment has surpassed projected target of 130 patients. Registrational trial of efgartigimod in thyroid eye disease (TED) to start in 2023; additional proof-of-concept trials to start in...
Woonsocket Call
Lona Labs is A Leading Development Platform for K12 Education for Class Across the US
Los Angeles, California, 7th January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The Spanish word for canvas, as in a ship’s sail, is Lona– and it is no surprise that this company has made its mark with its innovative approach to creating world-class content utilizing the Canvas platform. As an organization, they not only focus on delivering top-of-the-line content but also on supporting teachers by providing professional development and training opportunities.
Woonsocket Call
New Year Goal: “Become Altruistic”, Says Australian Author Tony Steven
Tony Steven, trusted Australian author, realist and educator, discusses 'Altruism', what it is, and how we can apply it to assist others in need this 2023, and in the future. Gold Coast,Australia - January 8, 2023 /NewsNetwork/ — New Year Goal: Understanding Altruism and how best to practice it. “Imagine...
Woonsocket Call
From 2023 to 2033, The Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market is Projected to Expand at a 8% value CAGR, as per future Market Insights, Inc.
NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2023 / The global Asia Pacific Ceramic Fibers market is expected to be worth US$ 972 million in 2023 and US$ 2098.48 million by 2033. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the predicted growth rate is about 8%. The market is...
Woonsocket Call
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this graphic,...
Woonsocket Call
UEI Expands Its Wireless Connectivity Solutions With Enhanced Security, Sustainability, and Scalability
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its extended family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity solutions today at CES 2023. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to helping its customers deliver more secure, sustainable, and scalable wireless control solutions for an ever-growing variety of home applications.
Woonsocket Call
First Republic Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock
First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that it has declared cash dividends on the following outstanding series of its perpetual preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $11.75 per share was declared on its Noncumulative Perpetual Series J Preferred Stock. This dividend...
Woonsocket Call
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper Examining Underrepresentation of African American Women in Corporate Senior Level Leadership
Authors Dr. Alfreda Goods, Dr. Adrian Allen and Dr. Lisa Langford explore how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives might be falling short. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “Narrowing the Path to C-Suite Positions,” in a collaboration between authors Alfreda Goods, DM, a fellow in the Center for Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Research (CWDIR), Adrian Allen, DBA, and Lisa K. Langford, DM, also a fellow in CWDIR.
Woonsocket Call
3D Concrete Printing Global Market Report 2022: High Precision and Efficiency Over Traditional Construction Drives Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Concrete Printing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers strategic insights into the global 3D concrete printing market along with the market size and estimates for...
Comments / 0